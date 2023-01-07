UMHB women edge UT-Dallas
RICHARDSON — No. 24 Mary Hardin-Baylor rallied down the stretch with a 7-0 run over the final 3½ minutes and escaped Texas-Dallas with a 53-49 victory Saturday.
The Comets went ahead 49-46 on a Kyra Samuels free throw with 3:24 remaining but didn’t score again.
Arieona Rosborough started the Lady Crusaders’ game-ending surge with a jumper with 2:21 to go. A bucket by Jaycie Briscoe gave UMHB a 50-49 lead with 1:34 left, and the Lady Crusaders sealed it with a Rosborough layup and Ashley Faux’s 1-for-2 trip to the foul line.
Rosborough had game highs of 16 points and nine rebounds, helping UMHB (11-3, 6-1 American Southwest Conference) to a 48-35 advantage on the glass that included 22 offensive boards. Faux added 10 points and eight rebounds for the Lady Crusaders, who start a five-game homestand Thursday against Hardin-Simmons.
Blythe Williams and Trystan Clark had 11 points each for UTD (8-6, 4-3).
Prince, UMHB men knock off UT-Dallas
RICHARDSON — Ty Prince scored a game-high 31 points, and Mary Hardin-Baylor took control with a 10-0 run late in the second half on the way to a 99-93 victory over Texas-Dallas on Saturday.
The Crusaders (10-4, 5-2 American Southwest Conference) trailed 78-76 with 6:04 remaining before two layups by Luke Feely, one each from Prince and Kyle Wright, and a Prince dunk put them up 86-78 with 3:16 left.
The Comets (11-3, 6-1) got as close as 88-85 on Kyle Poerschke’s four-point play with 2:25 to go but never caught the Crusaders.
Josiah Johnson had 19 points, and DJ Kane added 10 for UMHB, which was 29-of-35 from the line in a game plagued by 50 fouls.
Poerschke and Nick Donnelly scored 17 points each, Austin Page had 16, and Luke Kiser chipped in 14 for UT-Dallas.
The Crusaders open a five-game homestand Thursday against Hardin-Simmons.