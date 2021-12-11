The election last week of Negro League players and pioneers Buck O’Neil, Minnie Minoso and Bud Fowler to the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame stirred anew the vital contributions black players made to the game before and after breaking the color barrier.
It was the first chance that trio — along with fellow senior inductees Tony Oliva, Gil Hodges and Jim Kaat — had to make the Hall under new rules honoring Negro League achievements.
Those accomplishments are never far from the mind of one Harker Heights man, whose father was a key figure on a famous Negro League team and a mentor to one of the all-time greatest players.
James Zapp, 63, cherishes the endless stories his father, Jim, told from his days with the 1948 Birmingham Black Barons and later with Texas-based teams while maintaining his own friendships that Jim, who died in Harker Heights in 2016, had built from his career.
“I got to go to a lot of Negro League gatherings and listen to their stories,” James Zapp recalled. “My dad was good friends with Willie Mays along with Charlie Pride. I kept in touch with Charlie until he died this year. I got to meet Sandy Koufax, Bob Feller and Whitey Ford.”
The elder Zapp might well have been one of those globally recognized names had he not had such a temperamental streak that allowed him to walk away from numerous teams, usually over money. At 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, Zapp was a right-handed, power-hitting corner outfielder who could have fit nicely on an integrated big league franchise.
“My dad always said he could never have done what Jackie (Robinson) did,” said Zapp, a retired Army veteran who has lived in Harker Heights for more than 20 years. “He said, ‘My skin wasn’t that thick. I’d have been fighting every game.’ That was just my dad.”
It was later in life that the younger Zapp learned that his father, while stationed in Pearl Harbor in 1942, integrated his Naval base team.
His team won titles in 1943 and ’44. Zapp played with or against Johnny Mize, Joe DiMaggio, Phil Rizzuto, Pee Wee Reese and Yogi Berra.
“They figured if they could serve together, they could play baseball together,” James Zapp said.
When he was playing, Jim Zapp, nicknamed “Zipper,” was as good as there was around. He was an integral part of the 1948 Black Barons, hitting a game-tying home run in Game 5 of the NAL series to help them overcome the Kansas City Monarchs — where O’Neil was a player-coach — before falling to the Homestead Grays in what was the final Negro League World Series.
Zapp then was a 24-year-old left fielder playing next to Mays, a teenaged centerfielder. Neither Zapp nor Mays returned to the Black Barons and never played together again. But the bond between them was lifelong, and the two got together often. Mays wrote a eulogy read at Zapp’s funeral.
“Zapp always watched out for me,” Mays wrote. “He was like a big brother. I had to go to bed on time and I couldn’t pick up any bad habits like drinking and smoking. I have a lot to be grateful for, and the biggest thanks goes to Zapp and the guys who gave me my start.”
Zapp continued to play on lower level minor league teams in the Midwest. The numbers were good, but his willingness to stay not so much. He ultimately landed in Big Spring to play for the Broncs in the old Longhorn League in 1954 when he crushed 32 home runs, drove in 86 runs at a .290 clip in just 90 games. He was hit in the eye with a pitch and couldn’t see out of his left eye for a time but asked to play so he could hit one more home run to break a record. He did, even with limited vision.
While racism abounded during the 1940s for Negro Leaguers of the Deep South, the junior Zapp said his father’s years playing in Texas as one of the few black players were calmer. “I don’t remember him ever talking about being mistreated in Texas.”
In 1955, the 31-year-old Zapp split time between Port Arthur of the Big State League and returning to Big Spring. Zapp hit a combined 37 homers. He left the team before the season ended because the manager went against his wishes and penciled him in at first base. He never played professionally again.
“It wasn’t until we were teenagers that he admitted that to us,” James Zapp said. “I said, ‘Are you kidding? You quit because they wanted you to play first base?’”
The Zapp family settled in Big Spring and the elder Zapp became athletic director at Webb Air Force Base while also serving decades as an umpire and youth coach. James Zapp is following those footsteps as he has long been part of the local baseball officials chapter. As an umpire, his father instilled in him an entirely different disposition.
“He was able to listen to coaches and players and not have a quick (ejection) finger,” James said. “My dad told me not to argue back and I’ve taken that to the field. I don’t throw coaches or players out of the game.”
Jim Zapp didn’t stick with teams long enough to be considered for Hall of Fame glory. His connection with Mays may be his greatest impact.
“If you took a look, you saw grandeur, nobility, a formidable athlete,” Mays wrote of Zapp. “If you took the time to get to know him, you found a man of conviction, strength, humor and heart. I couldn’t have asked for a better friend.”