After years of wrestling whenever and wherever he could, Reagan Ragsdale wanted to represent his school in a program where there was none.
So, he became the wrestling program at Central Texas Christian School.
Consequently, he became a state champion in his first year as a solo flyer in wrestling in 2022. Based on his experience and accolades, Ragsdale not only returned to the TAPPS state meet in Houston last month where he defended his title, but he was flanked by a full complement of teammates whom he helped coach into one of the state’s best private school teams.
“It was cool this year wrestling and building a team and watching the other guys that I kind of helped coach,” said the CTCS senior. “Our team placing at state was more spectacular than winning it my first year. It was great to see first-year kids who never have wrestled do that well.”
Ragsdale had been wrestling in some form or fashion since he was a 9-year-old living in Lubbock where there is a far greater interest in the sport before moving to Central Texas in fifth grade.
“I would go from club to club wrestling where I could and I built a diverse style from that,” he said.
It’s not uncommon for an athlete at a small school without a particular program — golf oftentimes — to have one or two students who want to play for their school, and they compete as medalists. That’s essentially what Ragsdale and his father Ray petitioned CTCS to do during his junior year. It was approved with Reid Dunn taking on the mantle of coach and the younger Ragsdale entering and performing well enough in tournament competition to qualify for state. Ragsdale said they were close to starting the program his sophomore year, but the pandemic postponed that desire.
Ragsdale won in the 165-pound weight class with relative ease and generated enough interest from other students to have a full-fledged team the following year.
“It turned out to be awesome,” said Dunn, who has long been around wrestling, growing up in New Mexico, and was originally the CTCS softball coach. “Other kids started showing interest and I was asked if I’d be interested in being the coach. (Ragsdale) served as an assistant coach and, frankly, he did a lot more than most assistant coaches. He and I would confer during the day and in practice he would demonstrate moves.
“(Reagan) improved our guys fast,” he said. “Our practices weren’t soft and weak. He was very instrumental in making them better.”
CTCS went from not having a program, to one wrestler one year to the team finishing sixth out of 16 teams at state. A pair of Lions wrestlers — Austin Evans and Roman Morris — earned fourth place in their respective weight classes. In the weeks leading to the state meet, CTCS was entered in tournaments against large UIL schools and fared well. They also were allowed access to compete with Temple High wrestlers, which made them far better prepared.
Wrestling at the private-school level in Texas is still somewhat fledgling. The depth of active teams is growing steadily, but the competition is rapidly getting stiffer.
Ragsdale, who was an all-state running back for the Lions and currently is the catcher for the baseball team, didn’t sail through to the gold medal this year. After winning a pair of matches to reach the finals, he had a difficult time against Trenton Werntz of Liberty Christian, falling way behind early before making the tactical moves necessary to rally for the gold medal.
“TAPPS this year was extremely better,” he said.
Between his own matches, he was coaching up teammates in their matches literally seconds before his match.
“That was pretty tough, to go from coaching to wrestling,” Ragsdale said. “I’d get to cheer a teammate and go to wrestle my match. Sometimes I was like, ‘Oh, shoot, I’m wrestling now.’”
Ragsdale doesn’t have firm plans to continue wrestling at the next level and will return to his native Lubbock to attend Texas Tech — where older sister Emma already is enrolled — and study psychology.
Many athletes over the years have left behind legacies of being a state champion in the sport of their choosing. Typically, that sport is already waiting for them.
Rare is it for a modern athlete to start an athletic program on his own, win titles and leave with the sport intact for others to follow.