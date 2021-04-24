Shri Ramanathan and Dominic Gamino were elementary schoolmates at Kennedy-Powell and became Temple tennis teammates after attending different middle schools. They practice together “pretty much” every day and, as of April 15, have in common the title of District 12-6A singles champion after combining to go 8-0 at the league tournament.
So, needless to say, the seniors aren’t oblivious to the unique and fulfilling opportunity they have of representing Temple at the same time in Waco at the Class 6A Region II tournament, which starts Monday.
After all, it’s been in the plans for years.
“We have been talking about (advancing to the regional meet) since middle school,” Ramanathan said. “So, finally senior year for it to happen, it’s great.”
It’s also an example of persistence.
Ramanathan’s 12-6A girls singles title and Gamino’s boys crown were gratifying accomplishments, and rewarded commitment to a craft that never went unnoticed by Temple tennis head coach Robert Girard.
“They worked really hard for this moment and we’re really excited to go have them play and complete,” said Girard, who is in his seventh season in charge and doesn’t believe there have been two Temple singles players advance out of district in the same season in at least 10 years.
Girard said when Ramanathan arrived from Travis Science Academy and Gamino from Bonham, they made immediate impacts at the varsity level. He said each has continued to ascend over the last four years, describing Ramanathan as a thoughtful player and Gamino as someone who won’t leave a stone unturned in terms of his preparation.
“(Shri’s) an aggressive player but also thinks her way through matches really well,” Girard said. “Dominic has worked really hard, not only at his tennis but also his fitness.”
Including her district victory, Ramanathan — whose older brother Akash advanced to the 5A Region III tournament as a senior in 2017 as part of a mixed doubles pairing — has won seven of eight tournaments this spring, extending an upward trend traced to last season, which, because of the pandemic, was canceled before it concluded.
Ramanathan said that shortened season plus two tough losses in the district tournament that left her one win shy of moving on as a freshman and sophomore provided plenty of fuel to attack this season wholeheartedly.
“I wanted to be able to say I made it to regionals and it served as a motivation and goal to look forward to because I had gotten so close before,” she said.
Like Ramanathan, Gamino said he’s appreciated the guidance along the way from Girard and assistant David Melvin, and has enjoyed his time within Temple’s tennis program because of its camaraderie and foundational balance of competition and fun.
Gamino, who swept familiar foe and friend Ben Fernandez of Copperas Cove in the singles final for the district championship, said he measures his most significant strides while with the Wildcats from an internal standpoint.
“I think I’ve improved the most mentally, just finding ways to beat people during a match and not letting people get into my head,” said Gamino, who carries a four-tournament winning streak into Monday’s match.
Ramanathan will attend the University of Texas in the fall and Gamino is headed to the University of Notre Dame.
Monday, though, they will test their stuff against the best Region II has to offer.
“I’m just excited for some high-level tennis,” Gamino said.
Ditto for Ramanathan.
“I’m ready to get out there and play the best I can,” she said.
That’ll be the objective for a sizable Belton group coming off a successful district run that’s also in the 6A Region II draw at the Waco Regional Tennis and Fitness Center.
Boys doubles tandems of Jason Blattner and Daniel Holcomb, and Andon Sanders and Mitchell Bonner, girls doubles partners Macie Echols and Trinity McEowen, and mixed doubles pairs of Paxton Lyons and Karianne Hosch, and Axel Hernandez and Disha Sharma take aim at state tournament berths allotted to the top two placers in each event.
Belton’s overall results two weeks ago at the district tournament earned the Tigers and Lady Tigers the 12-6A team titles.
And down in Bryan where the 4A Region III tournament commences Monday, Lake Belton’s boys doubles pair of Caden Marshall and Cole Wieters and boys singles player Brodie Reed will vie for state spots.