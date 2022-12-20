Jaylon Hall hadn’t scored since a loud one-handed slam dunk in the first quarter, but the Temple senior was ready when his number was called late in a tight District 12-6A opener against Hewitt Midway on Tuesday afternoon.
Hall knocked down a 3-pointer with time winding down in the third to boost the Wildcats into the fourth with a slight five-point advantage over the Panthers, then scored the next eight points with two more 3s around a dunk as Temple put the hammer down and notched a 54-40 victory over Midway at Wildcat Gym.
“It’s putting more work in, in practice, more shots, so that I’m ready to perform,” said Hall, who finished with a team-high 14 points to help Temple (11-6) extend its win streak to four. “We just played harder in the second half and got up and kept it going the rest of the game.
“It means a lot to us because in the years past, we hadn’t beaten Midway.”
The Panthers (10-7), who scored the game’s first six points, were up 15-13 after the first quarter, and the first half closed at 25-all. When Hall made his 3 to close out the third, it provided Temple with its largest advantage to that juncture. The Wildcats ended up stretching the gap to as many as 19 points.
“Kind of like I told them the last game, ‘I don’t want to make a lot of adjustments. I just want you guys to be tougher and play together more.’ The only thing I was stressing was we have to be better passers. All that dribbling gets us in trouble,” Temple head coach Joey Martin said. “The more we move the ball and pass it, they can make the easy shots. That’s how we got some of those transition baskets.”
Deshaun Brundage joined Hall in double figures with 10 points, Jamarion Carlton added nine, Jaydon Hall eight, Daniel Green five and Houston Martin four to go with some key assists during Temple’s game-altering run.
“The kids had a really good practice yesterday preparing for that game, so I knew our chances were going to be good based on yesterday’s practice,” Joey Martin said. “They are bought in and committed to the team and winning.”
Jaylon Hall’s 3-pointer on Temple’s opening possession of the fourth made it 42-34. A two-handed slam followed, as did another 3 from Jaylon Hall, Green’s layup and a Brundage trey, and suddenly the Wildcats were well in control, up 52-34 with 3:30 to go. All told, it was a 20-0 sprint that started in the third when Houston Martin made an off-balance layup to tie it at 34.
“Coach Martin does a fantastic job. It was a district ballgame. We had to come to a very tough place to play and his kids were ready. In a game that tight, somebody was going to make a run, and they made a run,” Midway coach Eric McDade said. “When a team starts hitting like that, sometimes it makes you feel like you have to go match for match. But you have to be tough enough to grind down, do what you do and don’t let it affect you and weather the storm. They closed and finished. Hat’s off to them.”
Isaac Holmes paced the Panthers with 15 points and Lawyer Jones added 14.
Jones scored the first three points with a steal and slam, and a free throw, and it was 6-0 when Holmes made a 3. The Panthers took their largest lead, 15-8, after a 3-pointer by Justin Hicks. Temple, though, scored the last four of the quarter and never trailed by more than four the rest of the way.
Next up for Temple is, coincidentally, the M.T. Rice Tournament hosted by Midway, Dec. 28-30 before the meat of 12-6A begins Jan. 3 at Hutto.