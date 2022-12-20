Temple-Midway boys hoops

Temple’s Jaylon Hall (5) rises for a dunk over Hewitt Midway’s Isaac Holmes during the Wildcats’ 54-40 victory Tuesday afternoon.

 Ray Swindle/Special to the Telegram

Jaylon Hall hadn’t scored since a loud one-handed slam dunk in the first quarter, but the Temple senior was ready when his number was called late in a tight District 12-6A opener against Hewitt Midway on Tuesday afternoon.

jweaver@tdtnews.com