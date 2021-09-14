BELTON — Belton wasn’t always in sync Tuesday night against the defending District 12-6A volleyball champion.
But when the Lady Tigers needed to be on, they were unstoppable.
After dropping the opening set, Belton stormed back to topple the Harker Heights Lady Knights 20-25, 25-22, 25-20, 28-26 at Tiger Gym.
“It feels really good,” Belton hitter Makaelyn Perez said of the win. “I think we have a really good chance of winning district this year.”
The fourth set was the closest, but it was the second game in which the Lady Tigers (14-13, 2-0) started clicking.
“It was really intense,” Perez said. “We were all talking in the huddle what we can do with the ball, where we can place it, because they were really finding our spots, so we had to hone in on what worked.”
With Belton trailing 21-19 in the second, the back-and-forth set finally turned its way.
A service error by Harker Heights and a kill by Carson Thiebaud tied it at 21. Perez then hit a ball into the net to give the Lady Knights (7-13 0-2) the lead, but she came right back with a kill to tie it before going to the service line, where she had two aces on serves the Lady Knights hit into the ceiling, including the final point to tie the match.
“One of our goals is to win the second set,” Perez said. “But we had such a good mentality and really wanted to beat them that had we lost that, we would have worked our butts off to (come back and) win the third set.”
After winning the third, the Lady Tigers made sure not to let Harker Heights force a fifth set, although the Lady Knights fought all the way in a fourth game that saw 15 ties, including deadlocks at 20-all through 26-all before Belton finally won it when Harker Heights was called for a net violation on the final point of the match.
Perez’s 19 kills paced the Lady Tigers, who have won four consecutive matches and sit tied for first in the district. She also had 11 digs.
Emily Revis added 11 kills and 21 digs, and Thiebaud finished with eight kills, two blocks and two aces for the Lady Tigers, who host Killeen Shoemaker on Friday. Harker Heights was led by Kayla Williams with 18 kills.