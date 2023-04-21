GRANBURY — Mary Hardin-Baylor got matching rounds of 77 from Sarah Kmiecik and Avery Hill on Thursday but posted just the fourth-best score on the opening day of the American Southwest Conference tournament.
UMHB women fourth after first round of ASC golf tournament
Staff reports
-
- Updated
