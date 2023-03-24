HEWITT — Hewitt Midway took a three-run lead five batters into the bottom of the first inning Friday night and made it stand up behind the two-hitter tossed by Cameron Johnson in an eventual 4-1 victory over the visiting Temple Wildcats in District 12-6A action.
“That’s kind of our thing right now. Get runs early and just go flat. We’re working on that,” Panthers coach Eddie Cornblum said. “Cameron did a great job tonight and we really defended well. We just have to get some timely hitting. I think that will piece together here pretty quick.”
Johnson, who featured a mid-80s fastball that topped out at 87 mph and upped his record to 5-0, struck out six and walked one.
The right-hander needed just five pitches to retire the Wildcats on two pop-ups and a groundout in the third, set down Temple (7-12, 2-2) in order in four of the seven innings and faced just two batters over the minimum through six innings by virtue of Aric Hickman’s single in the second and Andrew Martinez’s walk in the fifth.
Temple mounted its best charge in the seventh when Xavier Padilla belted a booming double to the wall in center field and Evan Machuca drew a walk, during which pinch runner Peyton Magana advanced to third on a passed ball with no outs.
After Johnson got Hickman swinging for the first out, Lezlie Jackson’s RBI fielder’s choice helped Temple avoid the shutout.
“(Johnson) was good. We were looking at too many fastballs and getting behind in counts. He commanded his fastball and he was good with his out pitch — a slider down,” Temple head coach Liam Fach said. “We just need to jump on the fastballs when we get the fastballs.
“I noticed that we were looking at fastballs and swinging at bad pitches, so we’re going to regroup, reorganize and really work on that. Just start hunting fastballs.”
Hickman started and went six innings for the Wildcats, settling in after a rocky first to finish with three strikeouts and four walks while allowing seven hits.
“We are very big on mindfulness and just being present and just staying the course. We know things are going to go wrong. It’s baseball,” Fach said. “(Hickman) is really good at being mentally tough and really putting the trust on the guys behind him.”
The Panthers loaded the bases with no outs in the first when leadoff batter Sawyer Haynes was hit by a pitch, Jon Torres had an opposite-field single to left and Alex Martinez walked.
Brady Quinn (2-for-3) followed with a two-run single to right for a 2-0 lead, and Sam Kutz’s RBI sacrifice fly to left pushed it to 3-0. Hickman recorded the final two outs with ease to keep the deficit there.
Haynes, who was 2-for-3, delivered a two-out RBI double to left in the fourth to pad the Panthers’ buffer. It was just one of two Midway hits yielded by Hickman after allowing five during the first three innings.
“We were able to hold the lead and that’s because of what’s going on, on the bump right now,” Cornblum said. “We got Haynes’ clutch hit. That was big. We need more of that. But, we’ll keep grinding with the bats and keep working on getting better.”
That’s the idea for Temple, too, as it gets set for its home rematch against the Panthers (16-3, 3-1) on Tuesday to close out the two-game district series.
“We are really going to work hard to get that split on Tuesday,” Fach said.