Temple at Midway baseball

Temple’s Isaac Ramos throws to first base over the head of teammate Evan Machuca in the Wildcats’ loss to Midway on Friday.

 Ray Swindle/Special to the Telegram

HEWITT — Hewitt Midway took a three-run lead five batters into the bottom of the first inning Friday night and made it stand up behind the two-hitter tossed by Cameron Johnson in an eventual 4-1 victory over the visiting Temple Wildcats in District 12-6A action.

