BELTON — The Mary Hardin-Baylor Crusaders answered every Hardin-Simmons run with one of their own to get back into the win column and halt a three-game losing skid, and the Lady Crusaders scratched their way past the Cowgirls for a victory that altered the league standings in an American Southwest Conference twin bill Thursday night at Mayborn Campus Center.
MEN
UMHB manufactured a 16-0 run midway through the second half to gain four points’ worth of breathing room and rode the momentum to an 84-78 victory.
The win was the first for the Crusaders (11-4, 3-3) in two weeks, propelling them into a second-place tie in the ASC West Division with McMurry — which comes to Belton on Saturday afternoon — and giving UMHB’s Ken DeWeese his 800th career victory as a college coach.
The first half was a flurry of runs. UMHB scored the initial seven points, before HSU (5-10, 1-5) caught up. The Crusaders used a 10-2 surge to gain a 10-point advantage, and the Cowboys answered with a 15-0 run to go up by five. UMHB went on a 10-3 push to lead by one with 52 seconds left in the half, and Trey Woolridge’s 3-pointer in the final half-minute sent HSU into the locker room with a 42-40 lead.
The second half began in a similar manner, with the Cowboys sprinting out to 12-point edge in the first 5 minutes, only to be answered by the Crusaders’ game-changing run.
Steven Quinn scored a game-high 29 points on 10-of-19 shooting for HSU, which shot only 33 percent in the second half. Chase Cobb added 10 points for the Cowboys.
UMHB got double-digit scoring from four players, including double-doubles from Salomon Smith (22 points, 12 rebounds) and Casey Arnmour (20 points, 12 boards). Logan Hicks finished with 13 points, and Devyn Brewton had 11 off the bench for the Crusaders, who shot 48 percent after intermission and 44 percent overall.
WOMEN
Points were at a premium and buckets were few and far between for long stretches, so No. 17 UMHB used equal parts grit and guile to claw past HSU for a 56-49 victory in a battle of ASC West Division leaders that was entertaining but never pretty.
“We’re fighters,” said Lady Crusaders junior point guard Madison McCoy, who scored 10 of her 13 points in the first half. “In games like that, we come together even more as a team and that’s exactly how we got the win tonight.”
The outcome pulled UMHB (12-3, 5-1) even atop the West standings with HSU (11-4, 5-1), which lost for the first time since Dec. 16.
With neither team able to establish much offensive rhythm, the fourth quarter began in a 39-all deadlock before the Lady Crusaders began to take control. Buckets by Kendall Rollins and Alicia Blackwell fueled a 5-0 UMHB surge that included four straight empty possessions by the Cowgirls midway through the fourth, and the Lady Crusaders never trailed again.
“In the first half and even into the third quarter, we were passing up shots. We were being overly unselfish. We were passing up open looks that led to tougher shots,” UMHB coach Mark Morefield said. “Once we started attacking the gaps and moving off the ball, we were a lot better.”
Hannah Holt followed up her own miss with a putback at the 3:51 mark for a 52-45 Lady Crusaders advantage — their largest of the night — and the Cowgirls never got closer than five the rest of the way.
Parris Parmer had 12 of her 18 points in the first quarter for HSU, which shot only 34 percent (18-of-53) from the floor. Kaitlyn Ellis added 14 points, and Taylor Gaffney 13.
Holt scored 18 points, and Allaira Jones pulled in 12 rebounds to go with seven points for the Lady Crusaders, who were 7-of-16 from the field in the fourth to finish 22-of-67 (33 percent) on a night when they gained a share of the West lead — not that Morefield is putting much emphasis on the standings with 10 games remaining before the conference tournament.
“We want to go one game at a time. That’s always what’s done it for us. That’s been our motto,” said Morefield, whose team hosts McMurry on Saturday afternoon. “We have to take care of ourselves because at the end of the day, I think we have the experience and we’ve played a tough schedule so we know what to do to get it done.
“Tonight, it wasn’t pretty but we really embraced that next-play mentality.”