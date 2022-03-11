Lake Belton’s soccer teams finished off District 18-4A play in historic fashion Friday night at a cold, wind-filled Bronco Stadium.
First, the Lady Broncos sealed their first league title with a 3-0 win over Gatesville, after which the boys team dropped a tough 5-4 loss in penalty kicks to the Hornets after a 2-2 tie in regulation but still punched its first playoff ticket in program history thanks to a Salado win over Burnet.
Girls
Standing on the turf as the sun faded at dusk, Lake Belton gathered around a small cardboard box, opened it and pulled out a medium-sized golden soccer ball trophy that glimmered in the stadium lights.
The Lady Broncos jumped around, yelling and cheering in jubilation before posing for a picture with their newly earned hardware.
Just hours earlier, Lake Belton had jumped ahead early on Gatesville and stayed there to record its 14th straight win, thus finishing off an undefeated run through league play, which culminated in the first district title in program history.
“We set goals at the beginning of the season to be undefeated at home and to win district outright,” said Lake Belton head coach Jamie Brown, whose team will return to the playoffs for a second straight year after reaching the regional semifinals in its inaugural campaign in 2021. “To reach those goals I think is very exciting, especially leading into playoffs. I think it gives us even more confidence.”
At 24-1, including a 14-0 District 18-4A mark, confidence is a trait the Lady Broncos should carry in abundance.
They played with it Friday, maintaining possession most of the blustery late afternoon — which was played under a countywide wind advisory with gusts at a steady 25 mph and a wind-chill factor of 26 degrees at opening kick.
Lake Belton, though, heated up quickly when, in just the third minute, Abrie Orozco punched one into the left side from about 15 yards out after receiving a cross from Ella Wheeless through the penalty box.
It was all the production the Lady Broncos needed, as they kept the ball in their half for all but a couple of minutes and held Gatesville without a shot on goal.
“It was a huge factor. I mean, if they can’t get the ball, they can’t score,” Brown said. “Tonight was a little hard to judge with the wind. We talk about being over 60 to 70 percent (possession). We want to have majority possession and we definitely did that tonight.”
The Lady Broncos added an insurance goal in the 53rd after Isabella Bustos-McDaniel broke free along the right side and stuck one into the bottom left corner.
The Lady Broncos ended with 14 shots on frame and four corner kicks, to Gatesville’s one.
Freshman Kendall Cartwright accounted for Lake Belton’s final tally in the 71st minute.
It marked the 11th shutout in league play and 19th overall for the Lady Broncos, who outscored district foes 101-3.
The playoffs will begin the week after spring break. Gatesville (9-5 in district), which had a three-match winning streak snapped with Friday’s loss, enters as 18-4A’s fourth-place representative.
Boys
After letting two second-half leads slip away and ending regulation in a 2-2 tie, Lake Belton ultimately fell to Gatesville, 5-4 in penalty kicks.
Salado’s win over Burnet, though, helped Lake Belton (10-11-2, 7-6-1) earn its first playoff berth as District 18-4A’s fourth-place team.
Down to their final PK, the Broncos’ Angel Mireles knocked one home to keep his team alive, but Gatesville’s Enrique Rojas answered on the ensuing attempt to complete the win.
Lake Belton also got a PK goal from Anthony So while the Hornets’ Oswaldo Leon and Morgan Clary accounted for their other PK goals.
A Dawson Vuong penalty-kick goal in the 68th minute wiped out a Gatesville score on its penalty kick earlier in the second half, but the Hornets answered in the 74th when Juan Angel Almendariz broke free for a game-tying goal.
A Kevin Muchunu goal in the seventh minute gave Lake Belton a 1-0 lead and stood as the lone first-half goal.
Gatesville (8-5-1 in district) earned second place in district with the victory.