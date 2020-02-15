Andruw Gonzales had just ripped a three-run double to left field to give Temple College a 3-0 lead over New Mexico Junior College in the first inning of Saturday afternoon’s doubleheader opener at cool, breezy Danny Scott Sports Complex.
At that point, there was no indication that it would turn out to be “just an ugly day,” as Leopards coach Craig McMurtry said after the doubleheader concluded.
However, a crucial throwing error by TC pitcher Blake Bolgiano in the opener’s second inning initiated a downhill slide from which the Leopards never recovered on the way to being swept.
They allowed 22 hits and committed seven errors, and their offense was shut out in the final 13 innings — recording only five hits overall — thanks to sharp pitching by New Mexico left-handed starters Pablo Suarez and Ty Ringo.
Bolgiano’s seemingly routine throw skipped wide of third base and led to New Mexico’s game-changing six-run outburst en route to a 9-3 win, then the Thunderbirds chased Ulises Quiroga during a seven-run fourth inning on their way to a 10-0 romp and a 2-1 victory in the two-day series.
“We had the two really bad innings where we gave up a six-spot in the first game and a seven-spot in the second game. That’s disappointing,” said McMurtry, whose Leopards (6-4) saw their three-game winning streak end. “We talk about that a lot. You can’t have innings where you’re giving up four, five, six, seven runs. That just takes all the wind out of your sails.
“That’s baseball. We didn’t play good defense. We made numerous errors and misplayed some balls that weren’t errors. Overall, it was just an ugly day as far as our execution defensively and offensively.”
On day after losing 5-3 in the series opener, the Thunderbirds (3-8) recaptured the form that propelled them to last year’s Junior College World Series in Grand Junction, Colo.
“Leading up to today, we had pitched pretty well. The story today was we made all the routine plays this time around. That’s something we hadn’t necessarily done,” said New Mexico assistant coach Mike Robbins, the Thunderbirds’ acting head coach Saturday because head coach Jimmy Durham was at his daughter’s wedding.
“Offensively, we got hot swinging the bats, took some walks they gave us, did all the routine stuff and helped our pitchers out. (Suarez and Ringo) have pretty much pitched like that all year.”
Temple started well in Game 1. Seth Stephenson singled and Suarez (1-1) walked Tannor Fischer and Robert Shaw before Gonzales, a freshman catcher, lined his three-run double into the corner in left for a 3-0 Leopards lead.
New Mexico responded to start its second as Brenden Henits and Erick Martinez hit hard singles off Bolgiano (1-2). Angel Andrades grounded a comebacker to Bolgiano, who chose to throw to third base to start a would-be double play instead of throwing to second. But the sophomore right-hander’s low throw eluded Cole Payne and traveled far into foul territory, allowing Henits to score and two runners to advance into scoring position.
“He’s supposed to go to second base,” McMurtry said of Bolgiano. “We work on that. The easy double play is up the middle and you have a man on third with two outs. We don’t make the right decision, and then we throw the ball away on top of it. He just jerked it into the ground. That opened the floodgates.”
Christopher Martinez and Adrian Torres hit run-scoring singles, a throwing error by shortstop Stephenson brought in another run, and NMJC grabbed a 6-3 lead when Henits capped the six-run explosion with a two-run single that barely got past the infield dirt.
“You could probably say in that moment, that’s when the game turned,” Robbins said of Bolgiano’s error. “But we still swung the bats the rest of the game. I’d agree that it gave us a jolt.”
Center fielder Clay Bradford dropped a leadoff fly ball to set up the Thunderbirds’ three-run third, highlighted by Angel Presinal’s two-run double for a 9-3 game, and Suarez retired 19 of the final 21 Leopards.
New Mexico grabbed a 1-0 lead in the finale’s first inning on a run-scoring wild pitch by freshman righty Quiroga (1-1). That score remained until the fourth, when the Thunderbirds — whose hitters executed an effective opposite-field approach throughout the doubleheader — followed Ben Malgeri’s leadoff double with four consecutive singles to chase Quiroga.
Their seven-run barrage in the fourth created an 8-0 advantage, and freshman lefty Ringo (1-1) allowed only Fischer’s first-inning single and notched seven strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings.