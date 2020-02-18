CORSICANA — Temple’s struggles to consistently create offensive production, along with problems defending the paint, doomed the Tem-Cats in their return to the postseason Tuesday night.
After leading by one point following the first quarter, Temple was outscored 12-2 in the second frame and fell further behind after halftime in a 47-32 loss to Tyler Lee in a Class 6A bi-district matchup at Navarro College.
Sophomore Aniah Hall led Temple (22-14) with 10 points on 5-of-8 shooting, and junior point guard Taliyah Johnson added eight points. Senior Wilashia Burleson also finished with eight points before fouling out in her final game for the Tem-Cats. She had six of Temple’s 10 points in the opening quarter.
“We just couldn’t get anything going offensively,” said second-year Temple head coach RaShonta LeBlanc, who led the Tem-Cats into the postseason for the first time. “We were stagnant and couldn’t get the ball where we wanted. We just couldn’t get any shots off.”
Sophomore guard Aaliyah Campbell had 17 points to pace the Lady Raiders (28-6), who will play McKinney in the area round later this week. Campbell scored 14 points in the second half, going 6-for-9 from the field after halftime on primarily close-range baskets.
Lee senior forward Alyssia Thorne scored 11 points, all in the first half.
After leading 10-9 at the end of first quarter, the Tem-Cats went 1-for-10 from the field in the second, with their lone basket coming from Hall 45 seconds into the frame. After that, Lee held Temple scoreless for the rest of the half. The Lady Raiders forced eight first-half turnovers — 13 overall — and took a 21-12 lead into the break.
“That’s our bread and butter. We hang our hat on our defense. We average giving up 32 points per game, and we were right at that tonight,” Lee head coach Ross Barber said. “We knew it was going to be tough because of Temple’s size on the interior. They gave us some problems at times, but we were disciplined.”
Campbell made all four of her shots in the third quarter, all via layups, and added six more points in the fourth. Her layup at the 5:37 mark of the third pushed Lee ahead 24-12, and Temple never cut the deficit to single digits the rest of the way. Johnson sank a baseline jump shot for Temple at the third-quarter buzzer to cut the Lady Raiders’ lead to 34-22 entering the fourth.
“We just weren’t there offensively today, and our defense wasn’t much better,” Johnson said. “I think we were just thinking too hard about it being a playoff game. Everybody was just thinking too hard and not moving around.”
The Tem-Cats will graduate Burleson, along with fellow seniors Paysee Crow, Choice Roberts, Lillian Tutson, Aniya Riggins and Chloe Mayfield. However, Burleson was the lone starter, giving Temple four returning starters in Hall, Taliyah Johnson, Haleigh Johnson and Aaliyah Thomas from this year’s squad that finished fourth in District 12-6A.
“I’m very excited about next year. I think we can do great things,” Taliyah Johnson said. “I think we’ll be really good next year.”