NEW BRAUNFELS — With the newfound momentum and energy the Salado Lady Eagles manufactured in the second half of their Class 4A state semifinal girls soccer match against Corpus Christi Calallen, it seemed that it was only a matter of time before the Lady Eagles not only tied the match but also secured the win.
Salado scored in the 48th and 62nd minutes to pull within a goal of the Wildcats at Cougar Stadium. However, despite numerous opportunities created out of sheer effort, the second-half magic only took the Lady Eagles so far.
Calallen scored three first-half goals and weathered a furious comeback attempt by Salado, as the Wildcats downed the Lady Eagles 3-2 to advance to their first state final.
Calallen will play for the state title Friday in Georgetown against Midlothian Heritage (26-1), which defeated Celina 1-0 in the other state semifinal.
“Our girls gave everything they had in that second half. We didn’t come out and play a great first half, but they fought and worked just like we have all year,” said Salado head coach Michael Goos, whose team reached the state semifinal for the second time in its 10-year history and was looking to make its debut at the state final. “It’s not surprising we fought back, but it’s still a tough way to lose.”
After spending the vast majority of the first half defending, Salado (21-7-3) found offensive life after halftime that immediately paid dividends. Anna Lesley found Haley Piatak streaking down the left side, and Piatak put the Lady Eagles on the board with a 10-yard shot that ricocheted in off of Calallen goalkeeper Laramie Miller to make it 3-1 just 8 minutes into the second half.
Salado kept the pressure on Calallen (23-1) — which hadn’t allowed a goal in 18 straight matches before yielding three to Wimberley in the Region IV final — and pulled within a single score with 18 minutes left. Lesley recorded her second assist, this one to set up a strike from Maria Pauer that pulled Salado within 3-2 and gave the Lady Eagles all the confidence needed to complete the comeback.
“At that point, we all just thought, ‘We’re still in this.’ So we continued to give it our all,” said Pauer, who is one of four juniors who is likely to return next year after Salado will graduate eight seniors. “Honestly, I’m not entirely mad about this game. We worked our butts off in the second half. I’m not mad about the turnout because we were down 3-0 and we fought back.”
For all its effort, Salado didn’t produce the equalizer despite having multiple shots to tie it. Sydney King’s 20-yard shot missed left of the goal in the 67th, and Piatak’s 25-yard strike was deflected by Miller in the 74th. Salado had one last chance to score in the final minute with a corner kick. Pauer lined up the corner with 28 seconds left, but her shot sailed out of bounds as the final seconds ticked away, and Calallen emerged with the coveted berth in the state final.
“We just didn’t bring the same intensity as (Calallen) did in the first half, so we changed our attitude in the second half,” Lesley said. “We were more connected in the second half. If only we would have done that in the first half, too.”
Jillian Curtis gave the Wildcats a 2-0 lead with goals in the ninth and 17th minutes. Lucy Alvarez made it 3-0 with a goal from 15 yards out in the 19th minute. Following the goal, Salado keeper Avery Wright huddled her teammates, and the Lady Eagles defense didn’t give up another goal for the remainder of the match.
Wright finished with 12 saves, and Miller stopped one shot.