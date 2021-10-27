Coaches and players representing an array of sports tend to incorporate into their formulas for navigating the season the notion of going 1-0 each week. Temple’s football team is no exception.
The rather straightforward concept boils down to a goal of being better than the day before. Win that day — at practice, in the weight room, in the class room — be 1-0, and hopefully that leads to victory when it matters.
“I’ve said before, we can only go 1-0 and if you do it enough times, at some point you get to have different conversations,” Wildcats head coach Scott Stewart said this week.
Temple (6-2, 5-0 District 12-6A) has stacked its share of 1-0 in recent weeks, reeling off six consecutive wins overall, five of them in league play. The most recent was last week’s 60-15 runaway against Killeen Shoemaker.
As a result, conversations now include a ninth straight playoff berth. Also making its way into the discussion ahead of Friday night’s district matchup against Killeen (2-6, 0-5) at Leo Buckley Stadium is the Wildcats’ opportunity to clinch at least a share of a second consecutive 12-6A championship, which would become reality should Temple go “1-0” against the Kangaroos.
Even with the added incentive, so to speak, Stewart said league-leading Temple intends to clock into its next task with an unaltered mindset.
“Again, to me, the overruling emphasis needs to be figuring out how to win a football game this week while understanding the other stuff that comes with that,” said Stewart, whose team also is inching closer to hosting a third straight Class 6A Division II playoff game, though, with two regular-season games remaining there are still too many scenarios to start generalizing particulars.
But, as it stands going into this week’s 12-6A slate, Harker Heights (7-1, 4-1) is second, and Belton (4-4, 3-2) and Bryan (3-5, 3-2) are tied for third. Shoemaker (3-4, 2-3) and Killeen Ellison (3-5, 2-3) are a game out of the top four. With that current state of the district, Temple and Bryan would be 6A-II representatives and Belton and Heights the 6A-I teams.
In 11-6A, the home of potential first-round opponents for 12-6A’s contingent, Duncanville (6-1, 5-0) leads the way. DeSoto (6-2, 4-1) is second. Cedar Hill and Waxahachie, which Temple shut out in the bi-district round a year ago, are 3-2 in district. Mansfield and Mansfield Lake Ridge are 2-3.
“The best football teams start playing playoff-caliber football before the playoffs get here. You don’t just get into Week 12 and turn it up another notch. That’s not usually how it works. You better build toward that,” Stewart said.
“We are learning how to play hard, consistently. Now, we have to play well, consistently. You don’t have a chance if you don’t play hard but I still subscribe to that’s not good enough in 6A. ‘Let’s go out and play hard.’ You better know what you’re doing and you better do it consistently because good football teams will eat you alive.
“We are trending toward that.”
The Kangaroos
Killeen defeated Waco to move to 2-1 on Sept. 9 but hasn’t won since embarking into district play. The Kangaroos’ record, however, has no bearing on Stewart’s thoughts regarding head coach Neal Searcy’s squad.
“I mean, it’s rinse and repeat with their team speed. No matter which KISD team, they all have size, speed and athleticism,” Stewart said. “They haven’t figured it all out yet but I promise you the tools are there.”
In a 52-17 loss last week to Heights, Killeen quarterback Roderick Norman was 10-of-26 for 95 yards and added 45 yards rushing. Running back Emory Arthur had a team-high 74 yards rushing, including a 50-yard TD in the second half, and Jacobia Thomas caught four passes for 60 yards.
“We are going to get Killeen’s absolute best and they are good enough athletes that if they give you their absolute best, they are tough to deal with,” Stewart said. “They make you play assignment defense because their offense is kind of triple option-esque and they do it very well.”
Arthur has 476 yards and eight TDs rushing overall and Thomas has 470 yards and four scores receiving.
Linebacker Marshall Grays, who transferred from Temple in the offseason, and defensive end Aaron Barnwell are fourth and fifth in the district with 84 and 76 tackles apiece.
Special teams in action
A week after notching two blocked punts, Temple’s special teams put together another well-rounded performance against the Grey Wolves. Tr’Darius Taylor’s 62-yard punt return set up the Wildcats’ first points, a field goal by Danis Bajric, and the speedy senior also returned a punt 16 yards into Shoemaker territory to set up a touchdown.
Temple also recovered two fumbles on special teams as part of their four-turnover haul.
“Our best players want to be on the field for special teams. That hasn’t always been the case. Sometimes it’s looked at as extra duty. Coach (Robbie) Case does a phenomenal job in building pride for those units and those kids want to go out there,” Stewart said, “We call them our sharks and our sharks think they are the best unit in the state of Texas. Now, I don’t know if it’s true or not but it’s nice having kids want to be out there and want to make something happen. These guys think they are world beaters and I’m OK with that. Get somebody that believes in what they are doing, you’re probably going to get a little better product.”
Stats
Temple has won its five district games with an average margin of victory of 32 points.
Junior linebacker Taurean York posted 16 tackles last week, boosting his total to 92, just two shy from tying his career-high of 94 he posted in 2020 when he was the unanimous 12-6A defensive MVP. He’s averaging 11.5 stops per game, and, there are at least three games to go.
In limiting Shoemaker’s rushing attack to 3.5 yards per carry, Temple’s defense recorded 11 tackles for losses. Linebacker Faylin Lee, who recovered a fumble in the end zone early in the third quarter for a TD, and safety Naeten Mitchell each had three tackles for losses. Zion Moore had a season-high 11 tackles against the Grey Wolves. Lee is second on the team with 45 tackles and Mitchell third with 41.
With 1,102 yards rushing, running back Samari Howard is 165 yards from a new career-high output. He had 1,266 yards on the ground in 2020 when he was the 12-6A co-MVP. The senior also is on the brink of a program milestone. With 306 points, the Air Force commit sits seven points from setting a new career scoring mark. The record is currently 312 by Lache Seastrunk.
Quarterback Reese Rumfield is averaging 18.8 yards per completion, which makes sense considering his top two targets, Devan Williams and Mikal Harrison-Pilot are covering 23 and 19.5 yards per catch, respectively. That duo has combined to haul in 12 of Rumfield’s 18 TD tosses.