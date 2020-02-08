BELTON — Three school records and another victory that kept them within striking distance of the division lead. All in all, it was a very memorable senior day for the Mary Hardin-Baylor Lady Crusaders.
UMHB made a program-record 14 3-pointers and got double-digit point production from five players in a 112-70 rout of Howard Payne on Saturday afternoon.
In front of the largest crowd of the season at Mayborn Campus Center, the No. 18-ranked Lady Crusaders (17-4, 10-2 American Southwest Conference) set a school single-game scoring record for the Division III era by shooting 70 percent (14-of-20) from beyond the arc and 56 percent (28-of-50) overall. The 112 points surpassed the 106 that had been posted three times by previous teams.
“This was very, very fun. Everyone was playing great and everyone was sharing the ball,” said UMHB senior guard Alicia Blackwell, who had three 3s as part of her 14 points. “It was the perfect senior day, and I’m just trying to cherish every moment.”
The same went for fellow senior guard Hannah Holt, who broke the school’s career Division III scoring record in the opening minute of the second quarter and then added 20 more points to finish with 28. Her game-high production pushed her career total to 1,339 points, breaking the mark of 1,318 held by Lisa Martinez.
“It’s exciting. I finally feel like all of my hard work has paid off,” said Holt, who was 3-of-3 from long range and 11-of-15 overall. “I’ve been through a lot, and I’m really satisfied with what I’ve done this year and throughout the years. When this season is over, I can proudly say I’m ready to hang them up.”
UMHB never trailed, led 59-39 at halftime and continued to steadily pull away over the final two quarters to remain in second place in the ASC West Division — one game behind Hardin-Simmons.
Senior guard Kendall Rollins made a pair of 3s and scored 13 points in the third quarter to help the Lady Crusaders build a 90-51 advantage — their largest of the game — and they hit the century mark with a driving bucket by Holt at the 4:16 mark of the fourth.
Rollins finished with four 3s and 26 points to go with eight rebounds during her best performance in what has been an injury-hampered season.
“Alicia, Hannah and I have grown up together and have all worked so hard. I don’t think all three of us have played this well at the same time in a long time,” Rollins said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better senior day. This was perfect.”
Bria Neal had 15 points, Lily Janek 12, and Julissa Ibarra 10 for the Lady Jackets (8-13, 4-8), who shot only 27 percent from the floor.
Allaira Jones had a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Alexia Martin added 10 points for UMHB, which won for the 100th time under fifth-year coach Mark Morefield.
“These 100 wins are because of the commitment our seniors have had, them setting the culture of winning and winning the right way. You’re only as good as your players,” said Morefield, whose team closes the regular season with four straight road games starting Thursday at East Texas Baptist. “Everybody that has come through this program is responsible for this 100. It’s nothing I’m doing.”