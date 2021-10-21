Tonight’s Games
— District 12-6A —
KILLEEN SHOEMAKER at TEMPLE
Wildcat Stadium
Records: Shoemaker Grey Wolves 3-3, 2-2; Temple Wildcats 5-2, 4-0
Last week: Harker Heights 57, Shoemaker 56 (OT); Temple 50, Belton 15
Last year’s meeting: Temple 27, Shoemaker 24
Grey Wolves to watch: QB Omari Evans, RB Jamarius Stewart, RB Jerrod Hicks, WR Khamari Terrell.
Wildcats to watch: RB Samari Howard, WR Mikal Harrison-Pilot, LB Taurean York, WR Devan Williams, WR Tr’Darius Taylor, QB Reese Rumfield, LB Faylin Lee, DB Zion Moore, DL Tomas Torres, DL Ayden Brown.
Note: Temple rides a five-game winning streak into homecoming tonight. While the district title isn’t up for grabs this week, a playoff spot is, and Temple can assure itself one of the four slots with a victory. Evans, Stewart and Hicks are third, fourth and fifth, respectively, in yards rushing in 12-6A. Terrell has three kickoff return TDs. Last year’s game was a comeback win for the Wildcats, who also rallied to beat Shoemaker when the teams last played in Wildcat Stadium. That was a 38-28 win for Temple in 2019. Howard scored six touchdowns over the last two games — three in each — and is 20 yards shy of 1,000 yards rushing for the season. Temple’s defense averages 3.75 takeaways per game during district action. If the Wildcats offense can take care of the ball and the defense limits big plays, Temple fans might be cheering a victory by night’s end.
— District 9-4A-II —
GATESVILLE at ROBINSON
Rocket Field
Records: Gatesville Hornets 2-5, 0-2; Robinson Rockets 2-5, 1-1
Last week: China Spring 41, Gatesville 10; Robinson 50, Jarrell 43
Last year’s meeting: Gatesville 17, Robinson 6
Hornets to watch: QB Wesley Brown, WR Carson Brizendine, WR Trevor Smith, WR Logan Edwards, DB Hayden Mooney, LB Theile Alvarado.
Rockets to watch: RB Christian Lujan, RB Grayson Martin, RB Casan Mahan, QB Aiden Stanford, OL/DL Daniel Walker, OL/DL Eduardo Chavez.
Note: Gatesville aims to snap a three-game skid tonight. To do so, the Hornets will have to contain a Robinson rushing attack that produced 429 yards last week. Lujan ran for 210 of those yards and three TDs, Martin added 84 yards, and Mahan finished with 79. Gatesville’s offense is spearheaded by Brown, who has thrown for 597 yards to go with 532 yards rushing.
SALADO at CHINA SPRING
Cougar Stadium
Records: Salado Eagles 5-2, 2-0; China Spring Cougars 7-0, 2-0
Last week: Salado 28, Waco Connally 7; China Spring 41, Gatesville 10
Last year’s meeting: Salado 28, China Spring 14
Eagles to watch: RB Seth Reavis, QB Hutton Haire, RB Aidan Wilson, RB Adam Benavides, DB Josh Huckabee, RB Kase Maedgen, TE Gavyn Keyser.
Cougars to watch: QB Major Bowden, WR/DB Tre Hafford, WR Sebastian Trevino, LB Brayden Faulkner, DL Dawson Exline.
Note: With Salado and China Spring tied atop the district standings, the winner of this one will be in the driver’s seat for the 9-4A-II title. Both teams come into tonight on winning streaks. China Spring’s last loss was to Carthage in a regional quarterfinal game last December, and Salado rides a four-game wave since a Week 3 loss to Stephenville. The Cougars have outscored opponents 115-10 since district play began, while the Eagles put up 46.5 points per game in their current winning stretch. Salado had three rushers with at least 70 yards as it churned out 301 yards on the ground in last week’s win. Wilson (127 carries, 810 yards, 15 TDs) leads the way in the Eagles’ run-heavy scheme, while Reavis (51 carries, 519 yards, three TDs) and Benavides (33 carries, 259 yards) combine to average 9.2 yards per carry. Haire (459 yards passing, 209 yards rushing) is an efficient passer and effective runner.
— District 11-3A-I —
ROCKDALE at ACADEMY
John Glover Stadium
Records: Rockdale Tigers 4-3, 2-1; Academy Bumblebees 7-1, 3-1
Last week: Rockdale, idle; Academy 49, Caldwell 0
Last year’s meeting: Rockdale 44, Academy 13
Tigers to watch: QB Blaydn Barcak, WR Kobe Mitchell, LB Cade Pantaleon, WR/DB Robert Owens, WR/DB Wyatt Windham, OL/DL Gavin Aguilar.
Bumblebees to watch: QB Kasey Mraz, LB/WR Darion Franklin, DB/WR/K Blake Bundy, WR/DB Scout Brazeal, RB Brayden Bartlett, TE Luke Tomasek, RB Zane Clark, LB Clayton Lawson.
Note: Academy has built some momentum with three straight wins since a Sept. 24 loss to Lorena and is coming off its most lopsided victory of the year last week, when the Bees held Caldwell to just 74 yards. Mraz (112-for-159, 1,733 yards) threw for four touchdowns last week, tying him for tops in the area with 19 TD passes in his first year as a starter. Two of those scoring throws were to Brazeal (41 catches, 868 yards, nine TDs), who leads the area in yards receiving and is tied for tops in catches. Franklin (34 catches, 432 yards, six TDs) also scored a TD last week, and Clark (474 total yards, five TDs) and Bartlett had two scores each. Rockdale, which should be well-rested after its open date, won two of its last three and is led offensively by dual-threat Barcak (80-of-142 passing for 1,302 yards, 14 TDs; 381 yards rushing, five TDs), who is the team’s leading rusher and passer. Owens (29 catches, 632 yards, eight TDs) is the Tigers’ leading receiver.
CAMERON YOE at LORENA
Leopard Field
Records: Yoe Yoemen 3-5, 3-1; Lorena Leopards 5-2, 3-0
Last week: Yoe 57, Troy 22; Lorena 63, McGregor 0
Last year’s meeting: Lorena 28, Yoe 20
Yoemen to watch: QB Ryan Muniz, RB Phaibian Bynaum, WR Pharrell Hemphill, WR Kason Goolsby, WR Jaidyn Sanchez, LB Fabian Salomon, LB Colton Barbo, WR Trayjen Wilcox, LB Landen Greene.
Leopards to watch: RB Reed Michna, RB/LB Cameron Elston, RB Rhett Hanson, RB/LB Braylon Henry, DB Andrew Brittain, DL Baxter Bankston, QB Ryne Abel, QB Jackson Generals, WR Jadon Porter, LB Lucas Ragsdale.
Note: Muniz and Bynaum led an offensive charge last week to help Yoe get by Troy and into a tie for second place in the district standings with Academy, but the Yoemen face a tough road test tonight. Lorena’s two losses this season were to teams that still have yet to lose — Franklin (27-20) to open the year and China Spring (21-13) the following week. Since then, the Leopards scored 255 points, allowed 41 and won five straight, including their first three league tilts by an average of 40 points. Abel is up to 1,267 yards and 11 TDs passing. Michna has 729 yards rushing and nine scores. Bynaum is fifth among area players with 731 yards rushing. His 12 TDs on the ground are tied for the second most with Central Texas Christian’s Alec Gonzalez.
CALDWELL at TROY
Trojan Stadium
Records: Caldwell Hornets 2-5, 0-3; Troy Trojans 1-6, 1-2
Last week: Academy 49, Caldwell 0; Cameron Yoe 57, Troy 22
Last year’s meeting: Troy 21, Caldwell 6
Hornets to watch: QB Travis Balcar, RB Jamar Hewitt, RB Aidan Torres, WR Tre Burns, DL Cayden Maxwell.
Trojans to watch: RB Steve Jackson, RB/LB Korey Gibson, QB Jace Carr, RB/LB Kadin Workman, OL/DL Elijah Sunderman, OL Brady Mays.
Note: Troy tries to bounce back from last week’s loss and post its second victory in a three-week span. Jackson continues to be a workhorse for the Trojans with 669 yards rushing and seven TDs, and Gibson has added 391 yards and four TDs on the ground. Two of Troy’s losses were by two points or less and another was a double-overtime defeat. Caldwell has lost five straight after a 2-0 start, and the Hornets were shut out in two of their first three district games.
— District 13-3A-II —
RIESEL at ROGERS
Merk Field
Records: Riesel Indians 3-3, 1-2; Rogers Eagles 5-3, 3-1
Last week: Riesel, idle; Rogers 43, Lexington 41 (2OT)
Last year’s meeting: Rogers 59, Riesel 13
Indians to watch: QB Dakota Davis, RB Kyson Dieterich, RB Austin Searcy, WR Cade Amber.
Eagles to watch: QB Riley Dolgener, SB/DB Christian Riley, OL/DL Mason Davis, WR/DB RJ Cook, OL/DL Tyler Shelton, WR/DB Alex Vargas, RB Ivan Lopez, WR Zach Davis.
Note: Run-first Riesel has struggled to put points on the board this season, averaging a tick less than 20 points an outing. But defense was the main concern for the Indians during their last two contests in which they surrendered 75 points to Franklin and 69 to Lexington. Next up is a Rogers offense that does damage mostly on the ground (259 yards per game) but throws it effectively with Dolgener. Riley has a team-high 782 yards rushing, but Lopez, Davis, and Karsen Gomez complement the attack. The second-place Eagles have won three of their last four and have a 2½-game lead over four teams.
— District 12-2A-I —
MOODY at BRUCEVILLE-EDDY
Eagle Stadium
Records: Moody Bearcats 2-5, 0-3; Bruceville-Eddy Eagles 1-6, 0-3
Last week: Rosebud-Lott 46, Moody 20; Thorndale 40, Bruceville-Eddy 0
Last year’s meeting: Bruceville-Eddy 49, Moody 19
Bearcats to watch: QB Ryder Hohhertz, WR/DB Cooper Staton, WR Tucker Staton, RB Jonah Bradshaw, OL/LB Hunter Mach, TE/DL Kaden Kollaja, OL/DL Davis Orr.
Eagles to watch: QB/LB Colby Tolbert, RB Chad Pate, RB Nick Boaz, WR TJ Horne, LB EJ Jarmon, OL/DL Hunter Carter.
Note: Both teams have lost three straight, and each looks to end its slide tonight. Hohhertz had posted some impressive numbers for Moody, with 922 yards and six TDs through the air to go with 580 yards and 10 scores on the ground. Cooper Staton (37 catches, 451 yards) and Tucker Staton (23 receptions, 343 yards) are the Bearcats’ top receivers. Bruceville-Eddy’s offense has struggled in district play with a total of 14 points, but Pate is a capable ball carrier when he has room to run.
HOLLAND at ROSEBUD-LOTT
Cougar Field, Travis
Records: Holland Hornets 4-3, 2-1; Rosebud-Lott Cougars 5-3, 2-2
Last week: Holland, idle; Rosebud-Lott 46, Moody 20
Last year’s meeting: Holland 56, Rosebud-Lott 6
Hornets to watch: RB/LB JC Chaney, RB/DL Clayton Baggerly, OL/DL Albert Martinez, QB Desi Cantu, TE/DL Dawson Haney, RB/DL Cole Ralston, RB Joe Chaffin, RB/DL Klay Pursche.
Cougars to watch: QB Zane Zeinert, WR/RB Jamarquis Johnson, WR Breon Lewis, WR/DB Jordan Landrum, WR Clayton Doskocil, OL Easton Fulton, RB Moses Fox.
Note: This looks to be a quality matchup of offense versus defense with playoff implications as the cherry on top. The Cougars, who’ve led the area most of the season in yards per game, got back on track last week after being held to a combined 21 points against Hearne and Thorndale. Meanwhile, the Hornets yield just 238.3 yards and 20 points per game this season. Holland’s offense goes to work almost exclusively on the ground with a mere 137 yards of its 1,785 through the air. Rosebud-Lott will try to balance out its approach. The Cougars have 2,037 yards passing and 1,541 rushing.
— District 13-2A-II —
BARTLETT at SNOOK
Bluejay Stadium
Records: Bartlett Bulldogs 2-6, 0-4; Snook Bluejays 2-5, 1-2
Last week: Burton 49, Bartlett 0; Snook 30, Somerville 22
Last year’s meeting: Snook 50, Bartlett 6
Bulldogs to watch: RB/LB Jay Polynice, QB/WR Tate Tipton, WR Shamar Wilson, QB/WR Dada Davis, OL Kenneth Smith, RB Rodolfo Rodriguez.
Bluejays to watch: QB Garrett Lero, RB Lance Lara, RB Jose Garcia, RB Ryder Becka.
Note: Snook snapped a four-game losing streak (Thrall, Hearne, Iola, Burton) with its win last week in which it scored its most points since a Week 3 loss to Thrall. Bartlett enters tonight with aspirations of doing what the Bluejays did a week ago — stop a slide. The Bulldogs have dropped five in a row since a 37-8 win over Meridian on Sept. 10.
GRANGER at BURTON
Panther Stadium
Records: Granger Lions 6-0, 3-0; Burton Panthers 6-1, 3-0
Last week: Granger 41, Iola 0; Burton 49, Bartlett 0
Last year’s meeting: Granger 18, Burton 12
Lions to watch: QB Johnny Ryder, RB/LB Donnie Cantwell, RB/LB DJ McClelland, RB/LB Truvante Fisher, OL/DL Javion Faulkner, LB Tripp Wilkie.
Panthers to watch: RB/LB Jaydon Brown, RB/DL Tyron Gilman, QB/DB Vicente Veliz, TE/LB Weston Hinze, WR/DB Tanner Gore.
Note: This clash should determine the district championship. Granger has rarely been tested, with the area’s stingiest defense that gives up only 179.8 yards per game and an offense that averages 397 yards. The Lions have a slew of productive runners with Cantwell (709 yards, nine TDs), McLelland (330 yards, four TDs) and Ryder (283 yards, six TDs), who has also thrown for 648 yards and 11 scores. Burton’s only setback was a 43-0 loss to undefeated Shiner on Sept. 24. The Panthers outscored opponents 211-23 in their six victories.
— TAPPS District 3-III/IV —
SAN ANTONIO HOLY CROSS at CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN
Frazee Field
Records: Holy Cross Knights 2-4, 0-1; CTCS Lions 4-3, 1-1
Last week: Holy Cross, idle; CTCS 48, Schertz John Paul II 21
Last year’s meeting: CTCS 40, Holy Cross 14
Knights to watch: QB Gibby Alvarado, RB Joe Angel Perez, WR Marcos Jimenez-Cedillo, WR Tye Phillips, WR Xavier Garza, RB Rudy Rodriguez.
Lions to watch: RB/DB Ethan Allerkamp, WR/DB Andrew Lange, OL/LB Noah Wood, OL Evan Brown, WR/DB/QB Tristan Eanes, WR/LB Regan Ragsdale, WR Evan Allerkamp.
Note: Ethan Allerkamp had a breakout game for CTCS last week, rushing for 386 yards and five touchdowns. Allerkamp (146 carries, 999 yards, nine TDs), who vaulted to the top of the area’s rushing leaders, broke a 21-all tie with a 52-yard score in the third to ignite a string of four unanswered touchdowns by the Lions. Eanes added 58 yards passing, including a 48-yard scoring strike to Allerkamp, in his first game under center. Holy Cross comes into tonight in the midst of a three-game slide in which it was outscored 100-28. The Knights got 96 yards passing from Alvarado and 87 yards rushing and three touchdowns from Perez last week.
— Non-district —
AUSTIN LIBERAL ARTS AND SCIENCE at LAKE BELTON
Tiger Field
Records: LASA Raptors 1-6; Lake Belton Broncos 7-0
Last week: San Antonio Davenport 77, LASA 0; Lake Belton 21, Katy Jordan 17
Raptors to watch: DE Liam Musselman, CB Tate Smith.
Broncos to watch: QB Connor Crews, RB D’Arius Wilkerson, WR Micah Hudson, WR Connor Bartz, DB Javeon Wilcox, DB Peanut Brazzle, LB Daniel Hardin, DL Adam Walden, DB Bruce Oncheri, LB Ty Legg.
Note: Tonight is Lake Belton’s dedicated homecoming game and home finale as an unclassified program that is a few months away from learning which classification and district it will be a member of next season. The Broncos are coming off a back-and-forth win over Jordan, during which they trailed 3-0 at halftime but got three second-half rushing TDs from Crews to eke out the victory. “Kids had a good week of practice because it’s about us getting better every day,” Lake Belton head coach Brian Cope said. Crews is 213 yards shy of 2,000 total for the season. Hudson has a team-high 685 yards receiving.