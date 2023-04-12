BELTON — On a sun-splashed Wednesday, Belton ISD athletes took their first steps toward the track and field state championships during the opening day of the District 22-5A meet at Belton High.
The top four finishers in the six field events and 3,200-meter run advanced to next week’s District 21/22 area meet April 20, and plenty of Lake Belton Broncos and Belton Tigers registered qualifying marks — among them were some district titles, too.
Having already successfully defended her pole vault league crown, Lake Belton sophomore Abigail Rydberg went ahead and put the cherry on top by clearing a season-best and school-record 12 feet on her final attempt, receiving a rousing applause and some hugs from teammates.
“I didn’t think I was going to make it at first but I got some good luck,” said Rydberg, whose freshman year ended with a regional appearance following a runner-up area showing.
Another sophomore, Belton High’s Olivia Brillhart — a two-time state meet participant in cross country — improved upon her second-place district finish in the 3,200 in 2022 by cruising to the gold Wednesday with a time of 11 minutes, 55.3 seconds, which was 42 seconds faster than Killeen Shoemaker’s Finley Hunting.
“She ran comfortable. She ran confident. She knew what she had to do to go to the next level,” Belton coach Holly Lamberte said of Brillhart, who also runs the 1,600 and was a double-regional qualifier in track last season. “She wants state but she is taking it week by week. She’s coming in relaxed and we are excited to see how she does.”
En route to jumping to the team lead with 80 points after seven events on Day 1, the Lady Broncos also picked up podium-topping contributions from Allie Uzzell in the shot put (34-4) and Layloni Watson in the triple jump (37-0). Watson, who was second in the long jump earlier in the day, was the triple jump bronze medalist at state last season, her second consecutive trip to the final meet on the prep calendar.
Advancing through with top-four finishes for Lake Belton were Sydni Cartwright (third, high jump), Taylor Love (second, pole vault), Makenzie Batey (second, shot put), Madison Lux (second, discus) and Trinaty Pearson (fourth, discus).
Lady Tigers who extended their seasons another meet included, Kaitlyn MacDonald (fourth, 3,200), Jane Gauntt (third, pole vault) — a regional qualifier last season in 6A — and Laila Page (fourth, pole vault).
Shoemaker is second with 34 points followed by Killeen Chaparral (30), Belton (25), Killeen (19), Killeen Ellison (15) and Waco (13).
Although he is representing a different school, Lake Belton freshman Kendrick Jones followed in his older sister’s footsteps in some respects, winning the long jump with a first-attempt mark of 22-½ that survived by a half-inch over J’Meris Davis of Waco.
“It was definitely one of my goals to win district as a freshman,” said Jones, whose best leap this season is a 23-4 that he recorded last weekend at the Texas Relays inside Mike A. Myers Stadium, the same venue in which his sister Ayanna won gold in the 6A long jump in 2022 for Belton.
No stranger to Myers, and aiming for a return there after capturing state silver in the high jump, Broncos senior Easton Hammond was first in that event Wednesday, clearing 6-2. It was his third consecutive district championship.
“I was looking for the three-peat, so I’m happy,” Hammond said with a fist pump a short time after his win. He also advanced with a second in pole vault and third in discus.
The Broncos piled up a meet-leading 81 points through the initial seven events. Also qualifying were Adam Walden (second, discus and third, shot put), Giovanni Walker (second, high jump), Hunter Myers (third, pole vault), Javeon Wilcox (second, triple jump) and Bruce Onchweri (fourth, triple jump).
The Tigers sit third with 31 points, highlighted by Bryce Roberts’ victory in the pole vault with a clearance of 12-6. Logan Lamberte also made it through in the event, finishing fourth. Belton’s Briac Ybanez was second in the 3,200 and Clayton Oaks fourth to advance.
The running finals are slated for 5 p.m. today at Tiger Field.
Lake Belton is the area meet host.