With the prospects of a milestone 800th program victory occurring possibly this season, it’s always good to take a look in the rearview mirror to recap the century-mark wins that got the Temple Wildcats to the next threshold.
It’s not the first time this space has done this. Ten years ago, as the Wildcats approached victory No. 700, it detailed what was believed to be centurion wins.
However, within a year, more archival records revealed four more victories that were previously unknown and yet were deemed as official games from the pre-World War I era, including the very first one. So, this swath of 100-win games won’t look like those of a decade ago. And who knows, in 10 years they may not look the same as these. There are perhaps other games yet to be unearthed and verified.
Regardless, as mentioned last week, Temple should become the fourth UIL program to reach 800 victories either later this season or early next season if things go accordingly for the Wildcats.
The following is a synopsis of century-mark milestones that no one realized they were at the time.
No. 1
Records confirmed that Temple’s first known official game and win took place on Oct. 28, 1905, against Fullview Academy. Fullview was a Temple-based private school and the two teams got together for a couple of games. Not much is known about the particulars beyond the score and a one-sentence report in the Galveston Daily News. The report with a Temple dateline stated: “The first football game of the season occurred at the Athletic Park today, the High School defeating Fullview Academy by the score of 8-0.” (The Telegram was two years from existence, and it was common for larger papers like Galveston at the time to report on statewide games).
No. 100
It took 21 years before Temple, by then known as the Wildcats, got to the 100th win. It came on poor field conditions in Marlin for the Wildcats’ third victory of the 1926 campaign, the last of the four seasons in which future Texas Sports Hall of Famer Rusty Russell coached in Temple before moving on to greater fame with the Fort Worth Masonic Lodge, Dallas Highland Park and SMU.
In likely a bit of wild exaggeration, the Telegram’s report of Temple’s 20-6 victory described it as “one of the greatest comebacks ever witnessed on a Central Texas high school gridiron.” That might be a stretch even in the early days of the game, but Temple did trail 6-0 before storming back with three fourth-quarter touchdowns. Hayward Shull got Temple on the board with a 1-yarder followed by Taylor Johnson’s 25-yard scoring burst and later a 6-yard tally for Orel Furl to seal the win. Marlin was the only team to score on the Wildcats until a 27-10 playoff loss to Waco in the season finale. That team finished with an 8-1-1 record.
No. 200
Of all the century-mark victories, No. 200 was easily the least consequential.
The 1939 team, just as Temple had been six years prior, was banned from UIL competition because of the participation of an ineligible player previously. Temple was forced to play a rogue, independent schedule. In what was the ninth and final win of the season and of the decade, the Wildcats blanked Austin St. Edward’s High 26-0 on a muddy Woodson Field. Tommie Carlile scored two touchdowns, Doty McLerran hit Hub Spear for a score and Wayland Hill ran home from the 50 on a double reverse.
The big news of the day was that Temple coach Les “Fats” Cranfill was awarded a three-year contract worth $3,000.
No. 300
Fifteen years and four state final appearances came and went before Temple reached win No. 300. This one took on a variety of significance both at the time and in the future.
First, the 19-13 win over Austin McCallum at House Park was Jay Fikes’ first at Temple after enduring five losses out of the gate in 1954. It also was one of the most exciting. Tom Jenkins hit Harold Cartwright with a 27-yard touchdown with 44 seconds left to break a 13-13 tie. On the game-winning drive, a young Bobby McQueen made two key receptions to keep the drive alive. Temple took a 7-6 lead early on when Don Davis ran in for a score. Jenkins ran for another six. Dick Stafford also played a key role for the Wildcats. Stafford and Davis would be part of McQueen’s state championship coaching staffs decades later.
The 1954 team used that win to catapult it to a district title before ending with a 4-7 record.
Next week we will take a look at the remaining century-mark victories as the Wildcats near No. 800.
Editor’s note: This is a second of three in a series