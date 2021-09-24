BELTON — Following a productive high school career at Van, a redshirt season at SMU and two years in the junior college ranks at Trinity Valley, Aphonso Thomas thought he was done with football. Content with what he’d accomplished on the field, he went home to East Texas with a plan to become a personal trainer.
He spent all of 2019 working toward that goal but couldn’t escape one thing — the persistent calls of Mary Hardin-Baylor offensive coordinator Stephen Lee, who believed Thomas still had a couple of seasons left in him.
“I was really pretty much done with football. I was just going to live a regular life, but my high school head coach knows (Coach Lee), and he called and asked if I wanted to play,” the junior running back said. “I knew there was a great culture here. They kept calling and asking so I thought, ‘Why not take a chance and see what happens?’ I’m very glad I made that decision.”
So are the top-ranked Crusaders (3-0, 2-0 American Southwest Conference), who are getting 82.5 yards rushing per game from Thomas heading into tonight’s showdown with No. 6 Hardin-Simmons (3-0, 2-0) at Crusader Stadium.
“I know it’s a huge rivalry, and it’s going to be a great atmosphere. I keep hearing that,” Thomas said of the UMHB-HSU series. “It’s very important for us to go out and execute and play to the best of our abilities.”
All that Thomas knows about the history between the Crusaders and Cowboys, he’s learned from his teammates and coaches. He soaked it all in, just as he did with his experiences at SMU and Trinity Valley.
“SMU was a great experience. I learned that football is a lot more time consuming in college than it is in high school,” he said. “You have to have a schedule, and you have to stick to it. That’s the only way you can be successful.
“Going from there to Trinity Valley was like night and day. It was just as time consuming, but the facilities were definitely different.”
After a year away from football in 2019 — which he planned — Thomas had an unscheduled delay in his return to the game at UMHB. A hamstring injury severely limited his workout sessions in the fall of 2020, and a torn Achilles tendon two weeks into practice following Christmas break cost him the entire five-game spring season.
It wasn’t exactly the welcome back to the sport for which he had hoped.
“The injuries were extremely frustrating. It seemed like I couldn’t win, but I had to make sure I didn’t think like that for too long,” he said. “I hated not being able to play, but I knew there would be light at the end of the tunnel.”
After missing the season opener because of illness, Thomas finally made his UMHB debut in Week 2 with 99 yards on 26 carries before further rounding into form with 66 yards and a touchdown on just 12 attempts last week.
Thomas and his coaches believe it’s just matter of time before he’s back to being the dominant player he was in high school and junior college.
“He hadn’t played since 2018, so he’s getting better every week,” UMHB head coach Pete Fredenburg said. “He was kind of rusty the first two games, but he gets better every time he touches the ball.”
Thomas concurred.
“It was definitely a case of shaking the rust off. I hadn’t played since 2018, so it had been a while since I had been in a game situation,” he said. “I’m definitely more comfortable now than I was in the first game.”
Now Thomas is focused on helping the Crusaders beat their rivals tonight and stay on track to achieve their ultimate goal — adding another national championship trophy to their collection.
“I missed being a part of a team,” he said. “I enjoy the game of football. I enjoy practice and everything that comes with it. I just feel blessed to finally be able to play again.”