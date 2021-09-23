— District 12-6A —
TEMPLE at BRYAN
Merrill Green Stadium
Records: Temple Wildcats 1-2; Bryan Vikings 0-3
Last week: Temple, idle; Bryan, idle
Last year’s meeting: Temple 44, Bryan 7
Wildcats to watch: RB Samari Howard, WR Mikal Harrison-Pilot, QB Reese Rumfield, WR Devan Williams, RB Tavaris Sullivan, WR Kobe Smith, DL Eric Shorter, LB Taurean York, LB Faylin Lee, DB Naeten Mitchell, DB Jaden Jackson, DB Zion Moore, DB Triston Cohorn.
Vikings to watch: QB Karson Dillard, RB Isaiah Nutall, DB/RB Du’Wayne Paulhill, LB Nic Caraway.
Note: Temple begins its defense of the 12-6A crown tonight in its first road game of the season. This is the 71st meeting between the Wildcats and Vikings in a series that dates to 1932. Temple owns a 49-19-2 edge. Bryan lost quarterback Malcom Gooden for the season because of a broken leg in a Week 1 setback, and the Vikings were without head coach Ross Rogers because of COVID-19 for two games. Temple head coach Scott Stewart, though, still described Bryan as a “dangerous” football team, especially at home and because of its aggressive defense. The Wildcats ran the ball well with Howard (125 yards per game) through non-district play, and two weeks ago against Hutto got the air attack off the ground, with Rumfield and Williams connecting for two long TDs. It will be interesting to see if that balance returns tonight. If it does, Temple likely will be 1-0 in district.
BELTON at COPPERAS COVE
Bulldawg Stadium
Records: Belton Tigers 1-2; Copperas Cove Bulldawgs 0-3
Last week: Belton, idle; Copperas Cove, idle
Last year’s meeting: Belton 26, Copperas Cove 14
Tigers to watch: WR Seth Morgan, TE Bryan Henry, QB Ty Brown, RB/QB Slade LeBlanc, LB Donovan Thompson, DL Braxton Haynes, DB Trent West, DB Aaron Bain, LB Wriley Madden, DB Kage Carmichael.
Bulldawgs to watch: QB Shane Richey, RB Craig Brown, RB Malcolm Roberts, LB Kevin Pontious, LB Jacoby Frazier, RB Bra’Dyn Brooks-Smith, WR Trishtin Glass, DB Xavier Taclibon.
Note: Belton and Cove enter the 12-6A opener with a little extra rest after open dates last week. The Tigers are on the road for the first time this month and look to build off a strong defensive showing in Week 3 when they limited Pflugerville Hendrickson to 166 yards and one offensive touchdown. The Tigers’ defense also scored six points that night with a Carmichael interception return for a TD. LeBlanc led the way on offense with 82 yards rushing and a score in his first start of the season at running back. Morgan (16 receptions, 212 yards, two TDs) added 72 yards on five receptions. Cove fell behind 35-7 by halftime in its Week 3 loss to Austin Bowie and played catch-up from there. The Bulldawgs trailed by at least 15 points at halftime in each of their first three games. Roberts rushed for a pair of scores against Bowie, and Glass hauled in a TD grab for Cove’s only touchdown reception of the year thus far. Pontious (27 tackles) has led the team in tackles every game, while Brown averages 111 yards rushing.
— District 11-3A-I —
LORENA at ACADEMY
John Glover Stadium
Records: Lorena Leopards 2-2; Academy Bumblebees 4-0
Last week: Lorena 49, Madisonville 16; Academy 30, Lago Vista 28
Last year’s meeting: Lorena 41, Academy 27
Leopards to watch: RB Reed Michna, RB/LB Cameron Elston, RB Rhett Hanson, RB/LB Braylon Henry, DB Andrew Brittain, DL Baxter Bankston, QB Ryne Abel, QB Jackson Generals, WR Jadon Porter, LB Lucas Ragsdale.
Bumblebees to watch: LB/WR Darion Franklin, DB/WR/K Blake Bundy, QB Kasey Mraz, RB Brayden Bartlett, WR/DB Scout Brazeal, WR/DB/QB Alex Lawton, RB Zane Clark, DL Tyler Burnett.
Note: Franklin returned a fumble and an interception for touchdowns, and Bundy kicked a 30-yard field goal with 1:36 remaining to lift the Bumblebees to a win last week that gave the Bees their second straight season with a 4-0 start entering the district opener. Bundy also made field goals of 21 and 26 yards to move to 6-for-6 on the season. In addition to his defensive skills, Franklin has 17 catches for 242 yards, which is second on the team to Brazeal’s 19 receptions for 459 yards. Mraz has thrown for 815 yards and nine TDs, and Bartlett leads Academy in rushing with 243 yards. Lorena built a 35-3 halftime lead against Madisonville as it rolled to a second straight win after starting the year 0-2. Henry, who had 101 yards rushing on six carries, led a Leopards ground game that churned out 370 yards and six touchdowns. Michna had three of those TDs, adding 91 yards rushing on nine totes, while Henry and Elston each tallied 10 tackles on defense.
CAMERON YOE at CALDWELL
Hornet Field
Records: Yoe Yoemen 0-4; Caldwell Hornets 2-2
Last week: Lake Belton 28, Yoe 14; Giddings 28, Caldwell 14
Last year’s meeting: Yoe 54, Caldwell 27
Yoemen to watch: QB Ryan Muniz, RB Phaibian Bynaum, WR Pharrell Hemphill, WR Kason Goolsby, WR Jaidyn Sanchez, LB Fabian Salomon, LB Colton Barbo, OL Garfield England.
Hornets to watch: RB/WR Jace Aly, QB Ryan Shupak, QB Travis Balcar, RB Jamar Hewitt.
Note: Not many thought Yoe would be winless entering district action, yet that’s where the Yoemen sit despite having a chance at victory in three of their four non-district games. Consistency on both sides of the ball has been the biggest issue for Yoe so far this season. Bynaum ranks in the area’s top 10 with 360 yards rushing and Goolsby is second with 20 catches. The Hornets got off to a 2-0 start to the season, beating Manor New Tech and Hempstead. They’ve since dropped two in a row. Aly had four catches for 116 yards and a TD last week when Shupak exited in the third quarter and didn’t return.
MCGREGOR at ROCKDALE
Tiger Stadium
Records: McGregor Bulldogs 2-2; Rockdale Tigers 2-2
Last week: McGregor 35, Clifton 20; Bellville 67, Rockdale 7
Last year’s meeting: McGregor 49, Rockdale 40
Bulldogs to watch: QB Chad Lorenz, RB/LB Nicky Nieves, WR Jayden Benitez, OL/DL Oliver Jenkins, LB Daytron Owens.
Tigers to watch: QB Blaydn Barcak, WR Kobe Mitchell, LB Cade Pantaleon, WR/DB Robert Owens, WR/DB Wyatt Windham, OL/DL Gavin Aguilar.
Note: One week after a humbling loss to a stout Bellville team, Rockdale tries to bounce back in its district opener against a McGregor squad that’s on a two-game win streak. Barcak has thrown for 713 yards and six TDs while running for a team-high 265 yards and four scores for the Tigers, who have playmakers on the outside in Owens (19 catches, 426 yards), Windham (nine catches, 136 yards) and Mitchell (eight catches, 123 yards). The Bulldogs’ offensive success relies almost exclusively on Lorenz, who has rushed for 722 yards and six scores while throwing for 585 yards and four TDs.
— District 13-3A-II —
BUFFALO at ROGERS
Merk Field
Records: Buffalo Bison 1-3; Rogers Eagles 2-2
Last week: Teague 27, Buffalo 18; West 35, Rogers 28
Last year’s meeting: Buffalo 46, Rogers 28
Bison to watch: WR Kyle Harrison, LB Catch Thompson, WR Ethan Williams, OL Abel Salazar.
Eagles to watch: QB Riley Dolgener, SB/DB Christian Riley, OL/DL Mason Davis, WR/DB RJ Cook, OL/DL Tyler Shelton, OL/DL RJ Dolgener, WR/DB Alex Vargas, RB Ivan Lopez.
Note: These teams met twice last season, including an exciting playoff battle in the Class 3A Division II Region IV semifinals in which Buffalo knocked off Rogers 37-35, so this makes for an intriguing district opener. Rogers won two in a row before a close call last week against unbeaten West. The Eagles average 263 yards rushing per game, led by Riley, who has an area-best 543 yards on the ground. Buffalo’s lone win this season was a Week 2 victory over Palestine Westwood 19-9. The Bison’s three losses were by an average margin of nine points.
— District 12-2A-I —
HEARNE at HOLLAND
Hornet Field
Records: Hearne Eagles 2-2; Holland Hornets 2-2
Last week: Hearne 33, Snook 0; Crawford 31, Holland 6
Last year’s meeting: Hearne 21, Holland 20
Eagles to watch: QB/DB KeyShawn Langham, RB/LB Jecory McGrew, WR JB Dunn, WR Jeremiah Gurode, TE/DL Dereion Mitchell.
Hornets to watch: RB/DL Clayton Baggerly, OL/DL Albert Martinez, RB/LB JC Chaney, QB Desi Cantu, TE/DL Dawson Haney, RB/DL Cole Ralston, RB Joe Chaffin, RB/DL Klay Pursche.
Note: Holland opens district play after staying close to Crawford through two quarters last week before the Pirates broke loose in the second half. The Hornets gave up four turnovers and yielded scoring plays of 55, 42 and 31 yards. Baggerly (68 carries, 399 yards, two TDs) had a big game in the loss, rushing for 156 yards on 13 carries, including Holland’s lone touchdown on a 45-yard run in the second quarter. Hearne snapped a two-game slide last week as it cruised to a 26-point halftime lead in its shutout of Snook. The Eagles averaged 10.5 yards per carry and had three players with at least 60 yards rushing in Gurode, McGrew and Langham, who led the way with 75 yards and a pair of scores. Langham passed for 73 yards and a touchdown.
THORNDALE at MOODY
Bearcat Stadium
Records: Thorndale Bulldogs 3-1; Moody Bearcats 2-2
Last week: Thorndale 49, Milano 0; Moody 52, Meridian 6
Last year’s meeting: Thorndale 44, Moody 16
Bulldogs to watch: QB Coy Stutts, WR Clason Beasley, TE/DL Stryker Leschber, LB Hayden Kylberg, DB Aiden McCrae.
Bearcats to watch: QB Ryder Hohhertz, RB Jonah Bradshaw, OL/LB Hunter Mach, TE/DL Kaden Kollaja, WR/DB Cooper Staton, OL/DL Davis Orr, WR Sonny Carnevale, WR Tucker Staton.
Note: Moody opens district action after evening its record with last week’s win over Meridian in which Cooper Staton played quarterback in place of Hohhertz, whose status for tonight is unknown. Hohhertz has thrown for 550 yards and rushed for 420, but Cooper Staton, who has a team-high 20 catches for 303 yards, ran for 212 yards last week and threw two scoring passes to Tucker Staton. Stutts had three TD passes — two of them to Beasley — last week for Thorndale, whose three wins were all shutouts. The Bulldogs’ only loss was a 42-28 decision against Centerville.
THRALL at ROSEBUD-LOTT
Cougar Field, Travis
Records: Thrall Tigers 3-1; Rosebud-Lott Cougars 3-1
Last week: Thrall 46, Johnson City LBJ 7; Granger 31, Rosebud-Lott 24
Last year’s meeting: Thrall 25, Rosebud-Lott 6
Tigers to watch: QB Colter Hill, RB Tyreke Irvin, WR Brady Peterson, WR Blair Neighbors.
Cougars to watch: QB Zane Zeinert, WR/RB Jamarquis Johnson, WR Breon Lewis, WR/DB Jordan Landrum, WR Clayton Doskocil, OL Easton Fulton, RB Colby Coker.
Note: The Cougars are coming off their first defeat of the season, losing a nail-biter to Granger. Even still, Rosebud-Lott’s offense remains No. 1 in the area with 495.3 yards per game. The Cougars haven’t been in district-contention conversations since 2017 but look to change that this season. They get Thrall first, and Hill is the catalyst for the Tigers offense that scores 42 points per game. He’s amassed 743 yards and 10 TDs passing and a team-high 423 yards rushing, with three more touchdowns. Irvin averages 5.3 yards per carry.
— District 13-2A-II —
BARTLETT at GRANGER
Lion Stadium
Records: Bartlett Bulldogs 2-2; Granger Lions 3-0
Last week: Itasca 24, Bartlett 6; Granger 31, Rosebud-Lott 24
Last year’s meeting: Granger 52, Bartlett 12
Bulldogs to watch: RB/LB Jay Polynice, QB/WR Tate Tipton, WR Shamar Wilson, QB/WR Dada Davis, OL Kenneth Smith, RB Rodolfo Rodriguez.
Lions to watch: QB Johnny Ryder, RB/LB Donnie Cantwell, RB/LB DJ McClelland, RB/LB Truvante Fisher, OL/DL Javion Faulkner, LB Tripp Wilkie.
Note: A clash to open district is the 93rd meeting between the two rivals. The Lions own a 53-37-2 lead in the series, winning the last six. The Bulldogs’ last victory over Granger was a 48-18 nod in 2014, the last triumph in a stretch in which Bartlett won six of seven. The Bulldogs offense, which is much improved this season, will have its hands full with a Granger defense that yields an area-low 212.3 yards per game.
— TAPPS Six-man District 4 —
MARBLE FALLS FAITH at HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC
Matous Field
Records: Faith Flames 3-0; Holy Trinity Celtics 2-2
Last week: Faith, idle; Fort Worth Homeschool 66, Holy Trinity 60
Last year’s meeting: Faith 44, Holy Trinity 22
Celtics to watch: QB Jace Martin, WR/RB/DB Zaylin Blackwood, LB/WR Nicholas Estrada, OL Trent Lockhart, DL/FB David Thang, RB Christian Demapan, Neri Navarro.
Note: Holy Trinity erased a 16-point deficit last week to tie the game in the first half but couldn’t complete the comeback during a high-scoring affair in which the Celtics got their offense cranked up ahead of tonight’s district opener. Thang had two TDs on the ground last week for Holy Trinity, while Blackwood scored four touchdowns and threw for one. Blackwood scored on passes of 15 and 35 yards from Martin, a 19-yard run and a 65-yard kickoff return. Faith was idle last week after outscoring opponents by 97 points in its first three games. The Flames, who are on the road for the first time this year, average 62 points per game.
— Non-district —
KATY JORDAN at LAKE BELTON
Tiger Field
Records: Jordan Warriors 1-3; Lake Belton Broncos 4-0
Last week: San Antonio Davenport 52, Jordan 45; Lake Belton 28, Yoe 14
Last year’s meetings: Lake Belton 65, Jordan 33; Lake Belton 39, Jordan 21
Warriors to watch: QB Colin Willetts, RB Ifeanyi Monye, RB Chad Gasper, WR Ryan Miller, RB Nathan Salz, DB Ryker Atkin.
Broncos to watch: WR Micah Hudson, QB Connor Crews, DB Javeon Wilcox, LB Connor Brennan, WR Daud Kahn, RB D’Arius Wilkerson, RB Daniel Hardin.
Note: Like the Broncos, the Warriors are in just their second year of existence but haven’t had the same success as Lake Belton. Willetts is 26-of-53 passing for 370 yards for a Jordan team that that throws the ball only 34 percent of the time. Monye leads the rushing attack with 244 yards, Casper has 187 and Salz 123. The Broncos have been impressive so far, and Crews (60-of-91 passing) needs just 153 yards to get to 1,000 yards passing on the year. Hudson (47 carries, 250 yards) leads a rushing attack that averages 186 yards per game.
LAMPASAS at GATESVILLE
McKamie Stadium
Records: Lampasas Badgers 1-3; Gatesville Hornets 2-2
Last week: China Spring 47, Lampasas 7; Gatesville 40, Hillsboro 6
Badgers to watch: QB Dylan Sanchez, RB/LB Case Brister, WR/DB Ethan Moreno, WR Nate Borchardt, OL/DL Conner Keele.
Hornets to watch: QB Wesley Brown, WR Carson Brizendine, WR Banner Allman, TE Logan Edwards, OL/DL Evan Hanson, DB Lawson Mooney.
Note: Gatesville seeks to post consecutive victories for the first time this season after sandwiching wins of 27-7 over Llano and 40-6 over Hillsboro around losses of 41-10 to Glen Rose and 54-0 to Lorena. On the other sideline, Lampasas aims for just its second win. The Badgers beat Elgin 56-13 but lost to Brownwood, Wimberley and China Spring. Sanchez has thrown for 934 yards and 13 TDs, and his favorite targets are Moreno (22 catches, 369 yards, five TDs) and Borchardt (24 catches, 369 yards, five TDs). Brister is a workhorse for Lampasas with 452 yards rushing and 116 receiving while also spearheading the defense.
TAYLOR at SALADO
Eagle Stadium
Records: Taylor Ducks 3-1; Salado Eagles 2-2
Last week: Taylor 18, La Vernia 14; Salado 57, Mexia 0
Last year’s meeting: Salado 49, Taylor 3
Ducks to watch: QB Joshua Mikulencak, RB Jarvis Anderson, WR Connor Cobb, RB Dyante Vincent.
Eagles to watch: QB Hutton Haire, RB Seth Reavis, RB Aidan Wilson, DB Josh Huckabee, DL Blake Volk, OL Gavyn Keyser, RB Caden Strickland.
Note: Following back-to-back winless seasons, the Ducks are off to a strong start led by a group of underclassmen. Taylor’s seniors have accounted for just 161 of the team’s 789 yards rushing and 80 of the 692 yards passing. Mikulencak is a sophomore who is 42-of-70 passing for 679 yards and eight TDs. Anderson is a junior who has 31 carries for 365 yards and three scores along with nine catches for 203 yards and five TDS, and Cobb is also a junior with 14 catches for 263 yards and three TDs. What remains to be seen is if the Ducks, who allow 25 points per game, can stop an Eagles offense that averages 447.5 yards and 42 points per game with Wilson (492 yards rushing), Strickland (303 yards rushing) and Haire (389 yards passing).
BUCKHOLTS at PRAIRIE LEA
Indian Field
Records: Buckholts Badgers 1-3; Prairie Lea Indians 1-3
Last week: Iredell 53, Buckholts 8; San Antonio Town East Christian 44, Prairie Lea 7
Last year’s meeting: Buckholts 48, Prairie Lea 0
Badgers to watch: RB/DB Chevo Luciano, OL/DL Fabina Baez, DL R.L. Vega, QB/DB Decaun Thibedaux, RB Michael Thompson, RB Luke Lorenz.
Indians to watch: RB/LB Elijah Warren. RB/LB Alonzo Chapa, RB/LB Marcus Garcia, WR/DB Erik Aguilar.
Note: After a win in the season opener, the Badgers have dropped three straight but have reason to be confident tonight. Buckholts hasn’t lost to Prairie Lea since 2016 in a game in which the Badgers still scored 81 points. That 2016 season was the only one in which the Indians had a winning record this century. Tonight’s game is Prairie Lea’s first this season against a public school.