After beating Hewitt Midway by 34 points last week, Temple is tied for first in District 12-6A halfway through the league slate. And with three games remaining in the regular season, it can become easier to start looking ahead.
It’s homecoming this week, a showdown with Harker Heights looms next week, and the prospect of playoffs start to appear above the horizon.
To that, Wildcats head coach Scott Stewart simply says, “You need to be where your feet are.”
In other words, Temple (5-2, 3-0) has work to do here and now in the present with the offensively sound Hutto Hippos (3-3, 0-2) in town Friday night at Wildcat Stadium.
“You either put yourself in a really good position or a really bad position. We can only control what we can control. We won’t speak about Heights this week, and homecoming, our kids do a good job with that stuff,” said Stewart, whose team never trailed and shut out the Panthers after halftime in a 44-10 rout that secured its 18th straight district victory dating to 2019 and first win over Midway in the teams’ seven-game series.
“There’s a lot of parity in this district. I mean it’s any given day,” Stewart continued. “We just have to go play our brand of football.”
Since losing to Arlington Martin 53-18 on Sept. 16 and entering the 12-6A fray, Temple’s brand has become more prominent.
The Wildcats have outscored their last three opponents 129-48, with just 19 of those points allowed in the second half. In two of the three wins, they’ve rushed for at least 260 yards, and since Week 4, they’ve gone from an average of 302 total yards per game —14th among area schools — to 371.4, which ranks fourth.
They enter the week sharing the top spot in 12-6A with the Knights (6-1, 3-0), who are idle Friday. Bryan, Pflugerville Weiss and Midway follow, then the Hippos and Copperas Cove.
Though it’s too early to sift through the postseason-scenario muck, a peek north toward 12-6A’s future bi-district playoff challengers in District 11-6A is never unnecessary. There, Duncanville, DeSoto and Mansfield are 3-0, with Waxahachie, Mansfield Lake Ridge and Mansfield Legacy at 1-2.
All of it, though, amounts to a bridge to be crossed at a later date.
“We’re really just keeping our heads down, focusing on playing against Hutto,” Temple senior tight end Landon Halvorson said.
Hippos on the way
When Stewart refers to 12-6A’s parity, Hutto is a prime example. The Hippos won three — San Marcos, Liberty Hill and Converse Judson — of their first four games. They then had halftime leads in their first two district contests, which they ended up losing, 48-37 to Midway and 42-24 to Heights.
Junior quarterback Will Hammond is 101-of-167 for 1,516 yards and a league-leading 18 touchdowns, with no interceptions. He also has a team-high 439 yards rushing and another five scores.
“He’s really good. He’s the most poised kid I’ve seen this year. He doesn’t panic,” Stewart said of Hammond, who last season completed 14 of 19 passes for 195 yards and four TDs in a back-up role when Temple defeated then-non-district foe Hutto 60-53 after leading 52-21 going into the fourth quarter.
“You can’t let him sit back there and pat the ball. You have to get him off the launch pad. When he gets off the launch pad, he’s, at least, a little less accurate.”
Receivers Alex Green (20 catches, 417 yards and five TDs) and Gary Choice (20-309-two) and tight end Carson Forrest (19-195-four) lead a group of six with at least 11 receptions. Choice and Green combined for 11 catches and 161 yards during last year’s encounter.
“Their receivers are quick as cats and they run the ball enough to keep you honest,” Stewart said.
Linebacker Brody Bujnoch has 91 tackles (15 per game), and defensive back Kenny Settles’ three interceptions tie him with Temple’s Naeten Mitchell for the most in 12-6A.
Hutto scores an average of 33.8 points and allows 38.7. Temple tallies about the same, 33.1, but gives up just 25.1 (16 in district).
Double time
Whether it’s been receiver Mikal Harrison-Pilot playing safety or linebacker Taurean York lining up at full back, Temple has demonstrated its openness to players playing both ways.
Three weeks ago, cornerback Steven Jackson scored a pair of rushing touchdowns on his first two carries of the season. Last week against Midway, it was defensive back Mitchell’s turn to tote the ball, and the senior took a double reverse 18 yards. Safety Damarion Willis also got in on the offense, catching a season high three passes for 25 yards.
“We’re getting into the important part of district, which is the second half of district, and, so, we’re going to have to pull out all the stops and get those guys some more burn and play both ways,” Stewart said. “Hell, I did my whole career, so I don’t mind that stuff. I thought (Mitchell and Willis) did well. We’ll continue to build that package.”
All aboard
Adding to the satisfaction of victory over Midway was that it included contributions from across the board.
“I like it when some of those reserves get to go in there and play, and it’s important to me that they do a good job when they get in there,” Stewart said. “I think it builds confidence and camaraderie. The starters love seeing those guys go in there and help pitch a shutout in the second half — defend the fort type of deal.”
Temple stat leaders
Offense: Harrison-Pilot’s four-touchdown outing against the Panthers (one throwing, one receiving, two rushing) gave him 10 TDs this season. His 29 catches, 618 yards and six receiving touchdowns all lead the district. Quarterback Reese Rumfield (82-of-164, 1,539 yards, 14 touchdowns) is first in yards passing and second behind Hammond in TD tosses. Running back Deshaun Brundage is second in 12-6A behind Harker Heights’ Ra’Shaun Sanford (1,329 yards) with 617 yards rushing. After missing the game against Pflugerville Weiss two weeks ago, receiver Christian Tutson returned against Midway in a limited role and caught two passes for 102 yards. The sophomore is up to 16 receptions and 428 yards to go with six TDs.
Defense: York had 11 tackles versus Midway, linebacker Teryon Williams-Echols nine and cornerback Kaiden Anderson seven. It was York’s third straight game with 11 stops and fifth double-digit effort in seven games this season. The senior now has 75 tackles. Williams-Echols is second with 41.
Also on tap
Midway (1-6, 1-2) is at Cove (2-4, 0-2) and Weiss (3-4, 1-2) is at Bryan (4-2, 1-1).