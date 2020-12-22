BOYS
DISTRICT 12-6A
Belton 53, Temple 31
Belton 15 15 14 9 — 53
Temple 11 3 6 11 — 31
Belton (10-1, 1-0) — TJ Johnson 27, Downs 16, Henry 3, Morgan 2, Tr.Johnson 2, Jones 2, West 1.
Temple (2-7, 0-2) — Jackson 16, Hall 8, Anderson 4, Hudson 2, Gutierrez 1.
JV — Temple 68, Belton 47
DISTRICT 19-3A
Rogers 56, Florence 32
Rogers 19 16 10 11 — 56
Florence 8 9 7 8 — 32
Rogers (6-6, 1-0) — K.Sebek 16, T.Sebek 13, Hutka 12, Dolgener 9, Craig 6.
Florence (NA, 0-1) — Teagardin 15, Jimenez 6, Gilmore 5, Lilley 3, Edgar 2.
JV A — Rogers 46, Florence 29
JV B — Rogers def. Florence
NON-DISTRICT
Rosebud-Lott 99, Troy 43
Rosebud-Lott (9-4) — Buhl 45, Reyna 19, Perez 9, Adamez 8, Landrum 7, Truesdale 6, Lewis 5.
JV — Rosebud-Lott def. Troy
Rosebud-Lott 61, Iola 36
Rosebud-Lott (10-4) — Buhl 16, Landrum 15, Truesdale 9, Reyna 8, Lewis 6, Perez 5, Johnson 2.
JV — Rosebud-Lott def. Iola
Other Scores
District 19-3A
Cameron Yoe 100, Rockdale 48
GIRLS
DISTRICT 12-6A
Temple 43, Belton 29
Temple 14 9 6 14 — 43
Belton 11 5 6 7 — 29
Temple (7-5, 3-1) — Hall 22, Colbert 8, T.Johnson 6, Russell 3, Thompson 2, Thomas 2.
Belton (4-9, 1-3) — Modeste 7, Maddux 7, Small 5, Beamesderfer 4, Foster 3, Ay. Jones 3.
DISTRICT 17-2A
Crawford 38, Rosebud-Lott 34
Rosebud-Lott (5-6, 1-1) — Willberg 11, Larkin 9, Walker 6, Hering 6, McGinnis 2.
Crawford — Post 16, Moody 9, Jones 6, Maddox 4, Goeke 3.
NON-DISTRICT
China Spring 50, Gatesville 28
Gatesville 9 4 7 8 — 28
China Spring 13 6 14 17 — 50
Gatesville — Jones 9, Smalley 9, Coward 4, Warren 2, Chacon 2, Hunt 2.
China Spring — Smith 20, Peoples 12, Shoots 6, Hobbs 5, Henley 5, Williams 2.
Other Scores
District 19-3A
Rogers 48, Florence 13