BELTON — In the big picture, a simple baseball game is meaningless. But for a community and student body dealing with the emotions of a tragedy at their high school earlier in the week, an evening at the diamond was a welcome distraction and finally something to celebrate.
Thanks to some speedy work on the bases, some nifty defense and one big home run, the Belton Tigers opened their best-of-3 Class 6A bi-district playoff series against the Mansfield Tigers with a 4-2 win at Tidwell Field on Friday night.
“It’s big, especially with everything going on this week,” Belton starting pitcher TJ Johnson said of the win. “That game was a lot bigger than Belton baseball. It was a big game for the Belton community as a whole.”
Prior to the first pitch, a moment of silence was held to honor the memory of Belton senior Jose Luis Ramirez Jr., who was fatally stabbed at school earlier in the week.
That was the only silence the rest of the night as Belton took an early lead and never trailed en route to the win.
Belton (17-8-1) went ahead in the second with two outs when Aaron Bain hit a home run just over the center-field wall, driving in Caleb Lamm, who had walked earlier in the inning.
“It felt great,” Bain said. “Off the bat I was saying, ‘Get out ball’. I didn’t quite know if it was, so I was sitting there watching it. I sat on that pitch, crushed it.”
Mansfield answered with one run in the third, but some nifty defense prevented a big inning.
With one out, Ayden Franco walked, and courtesy runner Reed Pinckney took second on a wild pitch by Johnson. That brought up Xavier Hirsch, who hit a hard grounder up the middle. Second baseman Mason Ramm’s dive deflected the ball right to shortstop Lamm just as Pinckney rounded third at full speed headed for home. Lamm fired to catcher Kade Norwood, who patiently waited for Pinckney to jump right into the tag.
One batter later, Matthew Brandt singled in Hirsch — who had taken second on the previous play — before Johnson got out of the inning with Belton leading 2-1.
“That’s huge,’ Johnson said. “Great play by Ramm to deflect it, and head’s up by Lamm to fire home.”
An inning later, Mansfield (15-13-1) tied it on a solo home run by Will Graygor.
It was all Belton after that as the host Tigers took the lead for good in the fifth, starting with Jackson Shirkey legging out a chopper to the shortstop. With one out, Ramm singled to put runners on the corners and ending the night for Mansfield starter Ryan Honeycutt, who allowed just three hits. Jacob Estrada walked to load the bases with two outs, and Mansfield relief pitcher Aiden Esquivel hit Tanner Conroy with a pitch to force in a run and give Belton a 3-2 lead. Lamm then drew a run-scoring walk for the final 4-2 margin.
Johnson gave up two runs, allowed five hits and struck out 11 before hitting his pitch limit in the top of the seventh, leaving to a standing ovation from the Belton fans.
“I started feeling better as the night went on,” Johnson said. “Third and fourth inning, they started getting some runs and I was mad at myself for that. And my hitting performance wasn’t all that great, but I want to do whatever I can to help the team win.
The series resumes at 2 p.m. today in Mansfield.