Paige Parliament doesn’t give her gender a second thought while officiating high-profile high school boys basketball games or any other games for that matter.
Instead, she simply puts herself in the mindset of a referee, who is creating a path to one day officiate basketball at its highest levels.
By all indications, she appears to be well on her way.
“My goal is to be at the Division I level in three years and the NBA in five years,” said the 27-year-old Mary Hardin-Baylor physical therapy grad student. “I have contacts in the NBA who are mentoring me for once I get out of PT school.”
The ground for female basketball officials has long been broken, but it’s still an uncommon site in Central Texas high school gyms. What is especially rare still, at least in these parts, is a woman officiating Class 6A boys games as Parliament did last week at the typically raucous Killeen-Killeen Ellison game and the Killeen Shoemaker-Belton matchup. Most officials of any stripe don’t vault to the premier games in just their second year in the chapter.
“Her having played at a high level, she understands the game at a high level,” said Chad Horton, who heads the Temple officiating chapter. “She’s an absolute student of the game and wants to get better at her craft. She wants to review film of games and talk shop.”
Parliament is well-steeped in basketball. She was a key component in the girls basketball dynasty at then-Class 2A Brock, which ran off a string of state championships under the umbrella of Skip Townsend, who previously led Copperas Cove to its greatest heights in the 1990s.
She parlayed that into a collegiate career split between Abilene Christian and Texas Tech. She helped ACU to a Lone Star Conference championship before transferring to Tech to play for Candi Whitaker while studying in the highly competitive physical therapy field.
While in Lubbock, Parliament spoke with a friend about refereeing games for some extra money.
“I decided to give it a go and I fell in love with it,” said Parliament, who was a four-time national champion baton twirler as a youngster. “I was doing varsity games my first year.”
Parliament has two years left before becoming a certified physical therapist, but that may well turn out to be a side avocation to being a basketball referee. She already is officiating Division III-level games to go along with some of the area’s marquee high school games.
“When you get a top female official, they don’t last long before they’re taken from us into the NCAA,” Horton said. “We’re enjoying (Parliament) while we have her.”
Female officials recently began breaking into the NBA and have long since been commonplace in the NCAA women’s game. The local chapter has only had a handful of women officials. However, the fact that numbers are growing at national levels and societal views have been modified about women entering arenas in which men have mostly trod has perhaps lessened the condescension that Parliament might otherwise experience.
Plus, when she’s on the court, she is prepared and in charge.
“After every game I try to get the film to work on things that are really important,” Parliament said. “There’s a lot of study and practicing of my signaling. There’s a lot behind the scenes.
“I put in the time reading rule books and that helps not having to deal with sexist comments,” she said.
Being a relative newcomer to the area, she doesn’t necessarily know that the Killeen-Ellison boys basketball game is one of the great traditional crosstown rivalries in Central Texas. That doesn’t mean she doesn’t acquaint herself to the kind of teams and games she has on her schedule, none of which she shies away from.
“I look up the rankings and the district standings,” she said. “I want to know what kind of game it’s going to be, whether it’s going to be a blowout or competitive. With a game like Ellison, which is in the top 10, I want to make sure I elevate my game. I just see each game as an opportunity to get better and see how good I can grow to be.”
Parliament doesn’t obsess on being a female or a pioneer, though she is happy to be a role model for any girls who may want to officiate someday. The more in command she is the less relevant her gender becomes.
“Occasionally, it’s been players who’ll say she’s stupid and she doesn’t know anything,” Parliament said. “But I am mentally focused and have the swagger and demeanor to stay sharp and focused enough to show I can run with the big boys.”