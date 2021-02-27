BASEBALL
COLLEGE
ASC
LeTourneau 5,
Mary Hardin-Baylor 2
LeTourneau 000 220 010 — 5 7 0
UMHB 001 001 000 — 2 9 2
Sharpe, Smitherman (6), Eberlan (7) and Arellano. Ripke, Palczewski (5), Honey (8) and McQuary. W—Sharpe (1-0). L—Ripke (0-1). HR—L: Arellano.
Records — LeTourneau (4-1, 3-0); UMHB 0-3, 0-3.
NJCAA
Game 1
Temple 8, Midland 1
Midland 000 001 0 — 1 5 2
Temple 071 000 x — 8 9 1
Klosowkski, Young (2), Van Poppel (3) and Standard. Quiroga, Walker (6) and Diaz. W—Quiroga. L—Kolsowski. 3B—T: Chestnut. 2B—M: Dayton, Love, Standard; T: Puls, Redfield
Records — Temple 8-2; Midland 6-3.
Game 2
Temple 7, Midland 6
Midland 000 105 000 — 6 7 1
Temple 100 024 00x — 7 12 1
Cabrera, Rodriguez (6) and Gibson. Brinley, Sioson (6), Escobedo-Fernandez (6), Pratt (6) Brandenberger (8), Shadrick and Ely. W—Pratt. L—Rodriguez. HR—T: Chestnut. 3B—T: Chestnut. 2B—M: Sandoval, Wells
Records — Temple 9-2; Midland 6-4.
HIGH SCHOOL
Bosqueville 4, Rogers 2
Rogers 000 00 — 2 9 1
Bosqueville 013 0x — 4 6 0
Prado, Guzman (4) and Hoelscher. Henexsen, Roark (5) and Pena. W—Henexsen. L—Prado. 3B—R: Quinones. 2B—B: Davilla, Albrecht, Hoffmeyer.
Records — Rogers 3-2.
Scores
Belton 10, San Antonio Brandeis 2
Thorndale 12, Bruceville-Eddy 1
Troy 3, Gatesville 1
Late Friday
Whitney 14, Rogers 1
Rogers 000 1 — 1 2 8
Whitney 536 x — 14 11 0
Hoelscher, Quinones (1), Sebek (2), Williams (3) and Dolgener, Hoeslscher (1). Callaway and Peacock. W—Callaway. L—Hoelscher. 3B—W: Peacock. 2B—R: Williams; W: Montgomery, Winkle.
Records — Rogers 3-1.
SOFTBALL
COLLEGE
ASC
LeTourneau 4, Mary Hardin-Baylor 2
UMHB 001 000 1 — 2 9 3
LeTourneau 110 002 0 — 4 8 2
Grogan, Rucker (3), Flores (3) and Johnson. Torres, Richey (5) and Poore. W—Torres (1-0). L—Grogan (2-3). 2B—UMHB: Elliott, Eggleston, Holman, Cesare; L: Bonner.
Records — UMHB 4-6, 1-2; LeTourneau 3-2, 2-1.
HIGH SCHOOL
Scores
Teague 8, Temple 1
Troy 6, Temple 5
Troy 2, Jewett Leon 0
Dawson 6, Bruceville-Eddy 5
Bruceville-Eddy 9, Hunstville Alpha Omega Academy 6
Grandview 10, Moody 6
Rockdale 5, Jarrell 4