BELTON — Thomas Bowman knows how to manage the high expectations others have placed on him. Whether it’s on the football field, in the classroom or tending to livestock, Belton’s steady force on the offensive line has a high bar with several people expecting his best.
Even a notable Belton alum made Bowman aware of his potential, though it may have had more to do with the senior’s jersey number.
“Zach Shackelford’s number was 77 when he played here. My first suit out on varsity, Zach was at practice visiting,” Bowman said of the former Belton standout, who played for the University of Texas and joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ practice squad earlier this month. “I’m wearing 77 and (Shackelford) comes up to me and goes, ‘Do you know who I am?’ I said, ‘Yes sir, I do.’ He said, ‘You got some big shoes to fill.’ All I could say was, ‘Yes sir, I do.’”
“Clearly, that didn’t scare me or make me nervous,” Bowman added, sarcastically. “No pressure at all.”
If someone has to don Shackelford’s number, it’d be hard to do better than the 6-foot-4, 295-pound Bowman — a second-team all-district selection as a freshman and a first-team all-district recipient the last two seasons. With a bevy of experience, the four-year starter will anchor the Tigers’ offensive line this season at left guard, one step to the right from his usual spot at left tackle.
Guard or tackle, it doesn’t matter to Bowman. His sights are set on excellence no matter the circumstances.
“I really want to be first-team all-state this year,” Bowman said. “I feel like I can be in the running for it. I promise you one thing, no one is going to outwork me this year.”
Noted, understood and likely accurate.
Work ethic is a top priority for Bowman, as evidenced by his plan to stay active during the coronavirus pandemic. Bowman worked on a ranch near Holland over the summer, doing everything from corralling cattle and welding broken equipment to admiring what he calls “the calmness of nature and animals” from the driver’s seat of a tractor.
Bowman’s days on the ranch accomplished two of his passions — spending time outdoors and doing his part to help Belton improve for the coming season.
“That helped me through this COVID stuff because I was able to go out there and still get stronger,” Bowman said. “Picking those calves up and throwing them really helped.
“It was kind of like Rocky when he went to Russia and worked out with all the wood, just minus the snow.”
Yeah, no snow in Central Texas — in July.
“He’s a hard worker,” first-year Belton head coach Brett Sniffin said. “There are so many good things about him that it’s hard to name them all.”
Sniffin wasn’t sure what to make of his roster when he arrived in Belton. Even as the Tigers’ season opener against Georgetown next Friday approaches, Sniffin wasn’t ready to name starters this week.
But when it came to left guard, that was a no-brainer.
“From the first day that I got here, I could tell that (Bowman) was a dude,” Sniffin said. “I’ve gotten to know him and he’s a fantastic individual. Some kids are kids. This guy is a 40-year-old man in a kid’s body. He’s very mature.
“We’re young on the offensive line and we’re trying to get everyone on the same page. To have him leading things there for us and be someone we can count on has been invaluable.”
As an offensive lineman, Bowman knows his job is a thankless one. While his efforts won’t typically grant him the same fame as a receiver — the position Bowman originally wanted to play in middle school and now only refers to as “the tryout that didn’t go well” — or running back, he still goes to work, no recognition required.
“I can do something right 99 times, and no one will say anything about those 99 times. But if I let somebody through, I’ve got all the attention,” Bowman said. “Being an offensive lineman isn’t just a one-man thing. It takes all five of us to be successful. I bring up the other guys and they have my back if I mess up. We get better as a unit.”