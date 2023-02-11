SAN ANTONIO — Temple’s Joel Aguilar on Saturday finished third in the 138-pound weight class at the Class 6A Region IV meet at North East ISD’s Littleton Gymnasium and qualified for the state meet.
High school wrestling: Temple’s Aguilar advances to state meet; Salado has two regional champs
- Staff Reports
-
-
