BELTON — Belton continued its upward trend Tuesday, recording its first district win on a mild, pleasant night during which it also celebrated its five seniors.
Ramsey Curran went 4-for-5, including a towering home run as the Lady Tigers seized control in the third ining, to pace Belton’s 15-hit attack that helped it erase an early deficit and cruise to a 13-3, six-inning District 22-5A win over Killeen at Lady Tiger Field.
It marked the third victory in the last four days for Belton (5-9-2, 1-1) after it knocked off Albany and Comanche to close out the Clifton tournament Saturday.
Curran put the finishing touch on Tuesday’s run-rule outcome with a hard liner through the left side to plate Aizlenn Canava for the game’s final margin with two outs in the sixth.
Curran, Belton’s first baseman, had three singles and three RBIs to lead a group of five Lady Tigers with at least two hits. Canava (2-for-5), Lucy Gaines (2-for-4), Lauren Vazquez (2-for-3) and Malorie Holman (2-for-3) rounded out the crew.
“A ‘W’ is a ‘W.’ We have to get every one of those we have a chance to get,” Belton coach Jeremy Engelke said. “Senior night, everybody contributed, so it was a good night. Ramsey’s coming up big. She stays hot like that, she’s trouble. That’s for sure.”
Curran’s big blast capped a five-run third when she lifted a high shot over the left field fence to provide an 8-3 advantage in what was the third and final lead change of the night.
Killeen (0-17-1, 0-2) opened with two runs after its first four batters reached safely in the first, but Belton responded with a three-run, two-out rally in its half.
The Lady Kangaroos evened the score again in the third when Deanndra Jones ripped a single into left to bring home Julia Jurewicz, but Vasquez saved the Lady Tigers from another deficit when she easily threw out Anisia Dean trying to score from second.
It was Vasquez’s second outfield assist of the night. She also threw out Killeen leadoff hitter Jurewicz, who tried to stretch her game-opening single into an extra base.
Jones and Leilani Maneafaiga each had two hits to lead Killeen’s six-hit attack.
Belton answered Killeen in its half of the third, this time taking the lead for good with five two-out runs.
Iris Molina’s looping single into shallow left scored Bekah Bledsoe to start the barrage, after which Canava knocked a two-run single before Curran punctuated the inning with her blast to left.
Killeen’s deficit only grew from there.
“We didn’t play the way we planned to play, but we’ll take it,” Engelke said. “We just have to execute a little bit better in certain situations. We missed some signs tonight. We’re going to play hard and we’re going to play aggressive, but we can’t make mental mistakes and that’s something we have to clean up.”
Kaylee Jordan got the complete-game win in the circle, striking out five and retiring nine of the final 12 batters she faced after her team gave her some breathing room.
Belton seniors Holman, Canava, Jordan, Bledsoe and Alexis Burgess were given gift baskets in a pregame ceremony to honor the upperclassmen. That group combined to score six runs and drive in six in the victory.
Belton travels to Waco to continue league play Friday night.