BELTON — Despite two straight losses, a goal Belton set before the season still sits right there in plain sight.
With three games left on the District 12-6A slate, the Tigers (3-4, 2-2) hold their playoff destiny in their hands. So too, does Killeen Ellison (3-4, 2-2), which Belton tangles with at 7 tonight at Leo Buckley Stadium in Killeen.
With Belton and Ellison locked in a four-way tie for third place — along with Killeen Shoemaker, which Belton travels to face next week, and Bryan — tonight’s outcome will set up the winner on the inside track for a postseason berth heading into the final stretch of the regular season.
“It’s all up to us, there’s no doubt about that,” Belton head coach Brett Sniffin said. “There’s still some good teams (left). We’re playing some great athletes the next couple of weeks. It’s the same old, same old. We can’t turn the ball over, we have to play better special teams and let our defense do what they’ve been doing.”
While Belton gave up 50 points to Bell County rival Temple in last week’s 50-15 loss, more than half of those were set up by costly special teams or offensive mistakes.
The Wildcats had interceptions that gave them prime field position at Belton’s 15-yard line and 13-yard line — which each led to touchdown drives — and also had two punt blocks, one that gave them the ball at Belton’s 18-yard line, leading to another touchdown, and another that was recovered for a Wildcats’ touchdown.
Only twice did Temple have scoring drives of 10 plays or more.
“Between two interceptions and two punt blocks, we gave up 28 points,” Sniffin said. “I mean, we can’t do that to anybody. We’re just not skilled enough to give that up and make up for it. We can’t do it. When we don’t do it, we win. When we do it, we lose. So, it’s a pretty simple formula.”
Another Temple score came on a blown assignment on the game’s first play from scrimmage, when Reese Rumfield connected with Tr’Darius Taylor for a 75-yard touchdown pass as the Wildcats built a 28-2 lead by late in the first quarter.
By then, Belton had too much ground to make up in the face of a physical Wildcats’ defense that stopped the Tigers for no gain or minus yardage on 12 plays and limited them to 87 yards rushing at 2.2 yards per carry.
“We have to get better at it,” Sniffin said of his team’s offensive and special-teams blocking. “We’re doing everything we can to practice. I think the kids are consciously trying to work at improving their skill set and now we just have to translate it to Thursday night.”
There will be no rest for the weary, however, with a short week and the Eagles on tap, as Ellison features a strong defensive line with ample size, led by captains Devonte Tezino (6-foot-4, 265 pounds) and Brendan Bett (6-5, 270), who have combined for six sacks and 29 tackles for loss. End Elijah Harris (6-3, 240) also has a pair of sacks for an Ellison team that averages more than 11 tackles for loss per game with 79.
“They have some monsters on defense,” Sniffin said. “They come out there looking like the ’85 Bears. They have a defensive end (Tezino) who looks like he could suit up and put a Cowboys logo on the side of his helmet, so we’re going to have to take everything we have to keep those guys out of the backfield.”
The Tigers will look to attack that front with their own physicality in order to run the ball to set up the pass. Although Belton didn’t produce much as far as yards per carry against Temple, the Tigers stuck with the run all night, which helped open up their two touchdown plays, a 69-yard pass from Ty Brown to Slade LeBlanc and a 46-yard pass from Brown to Mason Ramm during which Ramm broke a couple tackles as he gathered the pass and shed another defender at the 5-yard line before reaching the end zone.
“We’re still trying to be a balanced offense,” Sniffin said. “We have to get the ball out of our hand quicker, make solid reads and be more physical up front. We have to do that. If we can establish the run, that opens everything else up for us. We have to be able to be balanced to keep people guessing a little bit of what we’re going do and for us to be successful.”
Offensively, Sniffin said Ellison is balanced in its attack, but uses the run more to get things going. At 348 yards rushing and five touchdowns on only 30 carries — making for an average of 11.4 yards per attempt — Dominick Allison is the Eagles’ leading rusher and a player Sniffin said the Tigers will need to be aware of when he’s on the field.
“They have a little tailback that, if he played for us, he’d get about 35 carries a game,” he said of Allison. “But he gets it a few times for them. But he can take it to the house at any time. He has ridiculous speed. They block well and they get after it and it’s going to take a monumental effort from our kids.”
Ellison quarterback Kason Sims also has accounted for 1,124 total yards, while Dantrell Sterling (373 yards, two TDs) and Zy’Aire King (313 yards, three TDs) provide the Eagles’ top pass-catching threats.
NOTES: Wriley Madden paced Belton’s defense with 10 stops last week against Temple, giving him 42 on the season behind only Donovan Thompson at 48 and Aaron Bain at 45. … Connor Whitman forced a fumble that Ke’Aundre Johnson recovered, marking the Tigers’ only forced turnover of the night. … Taylor Evans provided Belton’s lone sack. … Offensively, Ramm had a career-high 66 yards receiving on two catches, while LeBlanc put up team highs of 44 yards rushing to go along with his 69-yard touchdown grab. … Tigers’ leading receivers on the season, Bryan Henry (one catch for minus-3 yards) and Seth Morgan (no catches) were limited by Temple’s defense.