BELTON — Mary Hardin-Baylor’s annual quest for the NCAA Division III championship officially kicked off Thursday and, eight months after his team bowed out in the semifinals, second-year head coach Larry Harmon knows the Crusaders will have to survive an arduous trek to reach the title game.
“It’s like in boxing. People think champions don’t get hit very much. They get hit all the time, but they make the conscious decision to keep moving forward. It’s about how many punches you can take and keep moving forward,” said Harmon, who pilots a program that went 54-3 with two national titles over the past four full seasons. “We’ll have some good days and some bad days. We just have to bow our necks and keep going forward and know where our goal is and keep pushing toward it.”
UMHB’s first day of fall camp featured 257 players taking part in split practices — one for newcomers in the morning before classes, and one for returners in the evening. That’s the process necessary to evaluate that much personnel before the third-ranked Crusaders open the season Sept. 2 at No. 23 Wisconsin-River Falls.
“It’s the most kids since I’ve been at Mary Hardin-Baylor since ’99,” Harmon said. “It’s a daunting challenge, but we’re trying to get it done.”
The most pressing needs for UMHB are along the line on both sides of the ball and at quarterback where the Crusaders have to replace the production of Kyle King, who threw for 6,364 yards in his final two seasons.
The QB competition is expected to last all of fall camp, but junior receiver Jerry Day is confident the coaching staff will find the right guy for the role.
“I have faith in whoever is at quarterback,” said Day, UMHB’s top returning receiver after making 43 catches for 726 yards and seven touchdowns last season. “We’re going to figure it out. There will be good days and bad days, but you have to keep going until that job is done.”
Senior Jackson Tingler and junior Landon Howell are the only quarterbacks on the roster who have taken a varsity snap for UMHB, which also has some transfers in the mix.
“We’ve got a few guys, and we just have to see how it all goes. We’re not going to make a decision on the starter until the Monday of game week,” Harmon said. “We’re going to put them in situations and see how they process things and how they distribute the ball to our weapons.”
If the offense needs a little more time to get up to speed, the Crusaders can lean on a defense that returns its top two tacklers from last season in linebackers Durand Hill and Johnny Smith-Rider.
That duo and the playmakers in the secondary will need to pick up the slack while the defense sorts out which players can hold their own in the trenches.
“We want to pick up right where we left off. You lose people every year, and you just have to replace them,” Hill said. “We’re up for the challenge.”
UMHB doesn’t exactly ease into the season. After the visit to UW-River Falls comes a trip to No. 4 Trinity then the home opener against No. 11 UW-Whitewater — all in consecutive weeks.
Despite the tough regular-season schedule that includes only four home games and a road battle with No. 8 Hardin-Simmons on Oct. 28, the Crusaders’ expectations are to contend for another national championship.
“I wouldn’t say there’s pressure,” Day said. “I like having high expectations because at the end of the day, we’re going to show up and show out.”