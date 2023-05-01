BELTON — Over the course of 5 hours Monday, Belton played a pair of games with its season hinging on the outcome and the Lady Tigers allowed multiple runs in only one inning.
However, Magnolia’s three-run outburst in the fifth inning of the deciding Game 3 propelled it to a 5-2 victory and clinched the Class 5A bi-district series for the Lady Bulldogs.
After rallying to win Game 2 by a score of 2-1 thanks to Kaylee Jordan’s two-RBI double in the sixth inning, the Lady Tigers immediately took control of the final encounter before allowing a run in the second and third innings.
The Lady Bulldogs claimed all the momentum in the fifth when Jade Bubke connected for a two-run homer and, by the end of the inning, Magnolia led 5-1.
With its back against the wall, Belton responded with a run in the seventh when Aizlenn Canava scored on an error, but it was not enough to spark a comeback. Each of the Lady Tigers’ next three batters was retired.
Lole Reyes had a leadoff triple and scored the initial run to start the finale for Belton, and teammate Ramsey Evans-Curran had a pair of singles and RBIs.
Earlier in the day, the squads were involved in a scoreless tie for four innings before the Lady Bulldogs constructed a 1-0 advantage in the top of the fifth.
Belton’s Hailey Schutz had a single in the bottom of the inning, but it did not result in a run. But after Jordan struck out two batters in relief in the top of the sixth, the Lady Tigers capitalized.
Reyes and Evans-Curran opened the bottom of the frame with consecutive singles before Jordan’s shot off the wall in center field sent both runners home, allowing Belton (18-12-2) to tie the series after losing the opener 9-5 on Saturday.
Game 1 was originally scheduled for Friday, with a doubleheader set for Saturday at Belton but inclement weather forced the games to be rescheduled.
Outside of the Lady Bulldogs’ offensive surge in Game 3, they were limited to eight hits during Monday’s pair of games.
Reyes and Jordan alternated pitching duties throughout Monday, combining to deliver nine strikeouts.
With the victory, Magnolia advanced to face Georgetown in the area round later this week.