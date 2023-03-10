Local results from Friday's action.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Jarrell tournament
Rogers 9, Lago Vista 1 (6)
Lago Vista 100 000 — 1 4 2
Rogers 122 04X — 9 9 1
McCaffety and B.Hoelscher. W—McCaffety. 2B—R: Landeros, B.Hoelscher.
Records — Lago Vista 9-4; Rogers 8-3.
Rogers 11,
Killeen Shoemaker 3 (5)
Rogers 002 72 — 11 9 1
Shoemaker 010 20 — 3 3 4
Valerio and Stephens. Rivera, Autry (4) and DeJesus. W—Valerio. L—Rivera. 2B—R: Sisneroz, B.Hoelscher, R.Hoelscher, Landeros; S: Guzman.
Records — Rogers 9-3.
Friday’s other scores
Austin McCallum 5, Temple 4
Lake Highlands 11, Belton 3
Lufkin Hudson 2, Lake Belton 0
Lake Belton 3, Bryan Rudder 0
Salado 5, Bay Area Christian 0
Salado 0, Palestine 0 (8)
Lorena 10, Gatesville 0
Georgetown Gateway 4, Academy 2
Thursday’s late scores
Leander 9, Temple 1
Lake Belton 6, Nacogdoches 3
Dallas Hillcrest 3, Belton 0
Jarrell 6, Clifton 1
Cameron Yoe 3, Centerville 0
Cameron Yoe 8, Lampasas 5
Corsicana 12, Rockdale 1
Taylor JV 8, Bartlett 7
Bartlett 7, Corrigan-Camden 5
Rosebud-Lott 9, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 5
SOFTBALL
COLLEGE
McMurry 9,
Mary Hardin-Baylor 3
McMurry 300 401 1 — 9 11 2
UMHB 002 000 1 — 3 10 1
Lewis and Casey. Flores, Wade (7) and Niles. W—Lewis (6-1). L—Flores (5-1). 3B—McM: Casey. 2B—McM: Abi, Barajas; UMHB: Polleschultz.
Records — McMurry 10-2, 4-0 ASC; UMHB 6-3, 3-1.
Mary Hardin-Baylor 8,
McMurry 0
McMurry 000 000 0 — 0 2 3
UMHB 011 006 x — 8 12 0
Sto, Fulps (4) and Mehaf. Long and Niles. W—Long (2-1). L—Sto (2-2). 3B—UMHB: Elliott. 2B—UMHB: Harris.
Records — McMurry 10-3, 4-1 ASC; UMHB 7-3, 4-1.
HIGH SCHOOL
DISTRICT 12-6A
Temple 9, Pflugerville Weiss 8
Weiss 200 004 2 — 8 14 0
Temple 100 310 4 — 9 11 2
Thompson, Booe (4) and Larson. Teeters, Ares (5), Teeters (6), Knox (7) and Valdez. W—Knox. L—Booe. HR—W: Vipond; T: Wiser. 2B—W: Curry; T: Wiser.
Records — Weiss 6-9, 0-2; Temple 2-17-1, 1-1.
District 19-3A
Rogers 11, Lorena 1 (5)
Lorena 000 10 — 1 6 1
Rogers 041 51 — 11 16 0
Gomez, Adam (4) and Vasser. Mucha and Quinones. W—Mucha. L—Gomez. HR—R: Quinones, Charanza. 2B—L: Kramer, Vasser, Rodriguez; R: Alonzo, Charanza.
Records — Lorena 12-9-1, 0-2; Rogers 12-3, 2-0.
Friday’s other scores
Academy 14, Rockdale 0
Hewitt Midway 8, Harker Heights 1
Belton 8, Waco 2
Lake Belton 19, Killeen 0
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
BOYS
Friday’s Scores
Copperas Cove 2, Temple 1
Brownwood 3, Gatesville 1
GIRLS
Friday’s Scores
Copperas Cove 4, Temple 0
Brownwood 2, Gatesville 1
Stephenville 3, Salado 2