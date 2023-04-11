On a day during which Lake Belton celebrated its first senior group, it was one of those upperclassmen — hurler Mason Gerrard — who stole the show.
Lake’s hard-throwing right-hander found his groove as the District 22-5A game churned along, retiring the final 11 Killeen hitters he faced to put the finishing touches on his first no-hitter of the season as the Broncos steamed along to an 11-1 run-rule win Tuesday at Bronco Ballpark.
“It felt real good. It’s always been a dream of mine to pitch on senior day. I had the opportunity to come out here and I made the most of it,” said Gerrard, who picked up his fifth win and lowered his season ERA to 1.29.
“I was struggling off the bat, but I just relaxed and trusted my teammates. They helped me calm down a little bit and I started throwing strikes,” continued Gerrard, who was recognized along with fellow seniors Malaki McGehee, Connor Bartz, Ty Jackson and Alex Andruschat in a pregame ceremony.
Gerrard got plenty of support from the get-go, including four RBIs from McGehee, who was joined by Peanut Brazzle and Bryce Davis, each of whom had two hits apiece for the Broncos in their five-inning win, which marked their 12th straight.
Each of the Broncos seniors contributed to the outcome as Jackson led off the fifth with a single and scored on Davis’ sacrifice fly to center to push the gap to 9-1. Bartz added a two-out triple to plate Brazzle, who had walked, for a 10-1 edge and Andruschat capped the win with an opposite-field, pinch-hit single to right to score Bartz.
It finished off an all-around showing from Lake Belton (18-5, 9-0), which kept its hold atop the league standings with Belton by getting hits from eight players, drawing six walks and stealing seven bases, led by Davis’ three.
“A lot of contributions up and down the lineup,” said Lake Belton head coach Chris Peacock, whose team has outscored district foes 99-4. “Mason throws the no-hitter. Malaki had a fantastic game at the plate. Connor has the hit and a couple really good defensive plays, so a lot of contributions from a lot of guys.”
Gerrard settled in after working through brief command issues in the first. Killeen eked out an early, albeit short-lived, edge when Kangaroos (12-10, 5-4) leadoff hitter Roderick Norman worked a four-pitch walk, advanced on a balk then a wild pitch and tallied the game’s first run on Jack Mellon’s sacrifice fly to center.
The Broncos responded with three runs in their half. Brazzle drove the third Jerryn Pettijohn pitch he saw into the left-field corner and scored on McGehee’s shot to the same part of the field that also brought in Brandon Bell, who had walked.
After Pettijohn caught Gerrard looking at a third strike for the second out, McGehee crossed the plate for a 3-1 advantage when Peyton Flanagan grounded a single through the left side.
Lake Belton didn’t trail again as Gerrard got stronger as the outing went along.
“He’s thrown really good for us all year. I love giving him the ball because you know what you’re going to get out of him. He’s very consistent,” Peacock said of Gerrard, who plans to pitch at Temple College next year. “He challenges the strike zone. That’s why early on that struggle was surprising because he hasn’t done that all year. But once he finally fired one in there, he kind of found it and threw really well the rest of the game.”
The Broncos were at it again in the second, using back-to-back doubles to kick-start a five-run, 11-batter inning. First, Davis’ bloop shot into shallow right just found the fair side of the line, plating Clint Beck (infield single) for a 4-1 cushion.
Brazzle followed that with his second double in as many at-bats when he lifted a pop fly to the opposite field that Killeen right fielder Colten Deloach lost in the sun, allowing Davis to score.
Bartz and Bell walked, after which McGehee promptly deposited his second two-RBI hit in as many at-bats when he drove a single into right to plate Brazzle and Bartz for a 7-1 edge, before Bell scored on Flanagan’s fielder’s choice ground out.
It was more than enough support for Gerrard, who struck out five of the final six batters he saw, including fanning the side on nine pitches in the fifth to finish with eight strike outs and three walks on 65 pitches.
Lake Belton travels to Killeen for an 8 p.m. game Friday to finish the two-game set then visits Leander Rouse for a non-district game Saturday, before taking on co-leader Belton in an important two-game series next week.
“We’re in a dog fight with Belton. Every time we win, they win, so that’s how it’s kind of shaping up to be,” Peacock said. “Killeen has played well this year, so we have another big game on Friday. We’re trying very hard to focus on not even one game at a time but one day at a time to prepare ourselves for bigger things hopefully.”