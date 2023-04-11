Lake-Killeen baseball

Lake Belton’s Mason Gerrard, who threw a no-hitter, delivers a pitch in the Broncos’ 11-1 victory over Killeen on Tuesday.

 Ray Swindle/Special to the Telegram

On a day during which Lake Belton celebrated its first senior group, it was one of those upperclassmen — hurler Mason Gerrard — who stole the show.