BELTON — If No. 3 Mary Hardin-Baylor wasn’t busy preparing for Saturday’s NCAA Division III second-round playoff game against No. 6 Trinity, the place for the Crusaders to be for Thanksgiving would be with the family of sophomore wide receiver Jerry Day.
From the sounds of it, the spread the Day family puts out in West Monroe, La., could feed a football team and has at least one thing that suits everybody’s taste.
“Growing up, it was a great time of the year with a lot of food and a lot of selection to pick from. We’d have turkey, dressing, gumbo, macaroni, barbecue, pork chops, pecan pie, sweet potato pie, everything,” Day said. “We’d wait until late in the afternoon and go to my grandma’s house, and she would have all of that cooked.”
Now that is a holiday feast.
Day will dine today on more common fare at the house of a teammate, but he isn’t the only UMHB player who is accustomed to eating something out of the ordinary.
When senior strong safety Tommy Bowden gathers with his family for Thanksgiving, the main course is a dish made famous by former NFL coach and commentator John Madden.
“We do a turducken. That’s our tradition. Buc-ee’s usually has them, and my mom bakes it,” he said.
A turducken is a deboned chicken, stuffed in a deboned duck then stuffed in a deboned turkey. Don’t ask Bowden for the recipe, though. He doesn’t know it.
“I don’t have anything to do with the cooking part of it. They try to keep me out of the kitchen,” he said. “I love it, though. I like it a lot better than just turkey.”
Unusual dishes aren’t just limited to Crusaders players. UMHB football operations coordinator Karen Goff can remember a surprising a sight on the table when she made a Thanksgiving trip to the northeast.
“A few times when I was really young, we flew to Connecticut and did things with my dad’s side of the family and some of the food was Polish,” she recalled. “I can remember being a little girl and walking up to the table and this huge fish was laying on a platter with all these vegetables around it. I was like, ‘This is different.’”
Goff won’t be sampling any seafood today, when her family will convene at the home of her daughter and son-in-law in China Spring.
“My son-in-law coaches at China Spring, and they’re also still in the football playoffs. Go Cougars,” she said. “So my daughter is fixing everything, and we’re going to their house. I might do the deviled eggs. Not everybody likes deviled eggs, but they seem to like mine.”
Some people don’t like deviled eggs? That means there’s a few extra for the folks who know what tastes good.
There are some UMHB players who are accustomed to what most people consider a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Senior center Jeffery Sims and senior wide receiver Jamaal Hamilton will be in the Dallas area today, when their top priority will be eating.
“My family is pretty big. There will be between 15 and 25 people there. We’ll have two turkeys and two hams, macaroni and cheese, collard greens, green beans, everything. I love my mom’s dressing,” Sims said. “All I do is eat when I’m there. They tell me when the food’s ready, and I go eat.”
Hamilton has a similar plan.
“We usually switch it up and meet at a different family member’s house every year. My favorite part is the ham. Turkey can be a little dry sometimes. I go with the ham, for sure,” he said. “We keep it southern — turkey, ham, cabbage, yams, greens, dressing.
“The food always takes so long to get ready, though, so we’ll usually eat at halftime of the Cowboys game.”
And of course, the holiday always involves football.
UMHB offensive coordinator Andy Padron is the son of a former coach and was a quarterback on the Crusaders’ first team that played past Thanksgiving in 2004, so his holiday has always revolved around what’s happening on the gridiron.
“To be practicing on Thanksgiving is a unique deal. You always want to get to that point, and then keep winning after that,” he said. “When I was a kid, my dad was a coach at (Converse) Judson and they were always playing through Thanksgiving. So I’d go to practice with him in the morning, and we’d come home in the afternoon and eat and watch football.”
Padron has a favorite holiday side dish — although it’s not of the gourmet variety — and plans to enjoy it today when he and his wife host some family for Thanksgiving.
“I like the cranberry sauce. And it’s the one out of the can, not the fancy stuff — turkey with plain cranberry sauce and dressing,” he said. “My parents are coming to our place. My mom brought some food already, and my wife is getting everything else ready. In the past, I’ve smoked some turkeys. I don’t have time to do that this year, which is good because that means we have a game this week.”
Goff agrees that November’s big holiday wouldn’t be the same without a game a few days later.
“If we’re not practicing on Thanksgiving, it’s not a good holiday at Crusader football,” she said. “It would be weird.”
Nothing is weird about this year because UMHB has a holiday-week game for the 18th consecutive season. It’s business as usual for the Crusaders.