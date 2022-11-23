UMHB-Thanksgiving

UMHB receiver Jerry Day (84) grew up enjoying a feast of traditional and uncommon dishes for Thanksgiving in West Monroe, La.

 Ray Swindle/Special to the Telegram

BELTON — If No. 3 Mary Hardin-Baylor wasn’t busy preparing for Saturday’s NCAA Division III second-round playoff game against No. 6 Trinity, the place for the Crusaders to be for Thanksgiving would be with the family of sophomore wide receiver Jerry Day.

edrennan@tdtnews.com

Tags