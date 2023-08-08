Belton ISD’s volleyball teams opened the 2023 season on their home courts Tuesday with new head coaches at the helm.
Belton High, with Haleigh Evans now in charge, picked up a 25-21, 25-23, 25-20 victory over Austin McCallum at Tiger Gym, while Lake Belton, now guided by Allison Waits, got off to a similar first-set start at Bronco Gym but was upended 21-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-20 by Pflugerville Weiss.
“I am not surprised by their level of play at all,” Evans said of the Lady Tigers. “My young kids are hungry, they want to play and they want to be on the court. They show me that every day in practice as well. That’s why they are here.”
Belton trailed just seven times in the match and its deficit never grew larger than a single point.
The Lady Tigers produced the first five points of the match and held an early 12-4 advantage before witnessing the cushion slowly deflate until one point separated the teams at 16-15.
Belton bounced back as junior Maceyn Doskocil’s ace helped set the stage for a closing surge.
The teams alternated points to begin the second set until Jayla Williams’ hit snapped a 7-7 tie and triggered an 11-5 outburst for Belton.
The gap was closed to a point at 22-21, but the Lady Tigers responded with a trio of points to secure a two-set lead.
With its back against the wall, McCallum (0-2) created a 10-9 lead in the third set but eight straight points gave Belton all the momentum.
“Our biggest strength is that we don’t get frustrated with each other,” Williams said. “We don’t get mad. We don’t get irritated with each other. We just talk about what might work for the next point or what we can change. There is just no reason to get aggravated with each other.”
The Lady Tigers next play Thursday when they travel to Leander for the three-day LGE Tournament.
“I already see a lot of good things as far as our team chemistry, so we are going to just continue to keep building on that,” Evans said.
Not too far down the road Tuesday, Gabby Jones delivered 23 kills to pace the Lady Broncos’ attack. Trinaty Pearson added nine kills, Dylan Presley had eight, and Madison Bingham and Kaleice Cain combined for 31 assists. Hanna Ward had 22 digs.
“We definitely wanted to finish how we started it. But when Weiss started to step up, we got in our heads a little bit,” said Waits, whose team opens play at the San Antonio tournament Thursday. “We’ve got a great group of girls that are strong volleyball players, with a great culture and positive vibes. We know what we have to work on this weekend.”