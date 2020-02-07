Temple honored its seniors prior to Friday night’s home finale and hoped to add to the festivities by beating Hewitt Midway.
The Tem-Cats had their chances to do so, whittling a nine-point deficit to three with an early fourth-quarter surge. But the visiting Pantherettes countered with eight straight points for the contest’s first double-digit advantage, and the cushion proved enough for Midway to grab a 47-37 victory at Wildcat Gym.
“They were moving a little faster than us. We just started going too slow, and they just got that spark and went,” Temple senior Wilashia Burleson said of Midway’s answer to the Tem-Cats’ rally. “Tonight was one of the best games we played, and if we have the same energy as we had tonight, we’re going to be all right Tuesday.”
Yes, thoughts afterward already were toward Tuesday, when Temple (21-13, 8-7 District 12-6A) travels to face Copperas Cove (8-7 district) for the league’s fourth and final playoff spot. Cove pulled even with Temple in the standings with a win over Killeen Shoemaker on Friday.
So while part of the Tem-Cats’ senior night party was cut short by Midway (25-8, 12-3), a victory Tuesday would give them another opportunity to celebrate — the reason being a return to the postseason.
“This whole year, as far as the effort that my girls gave, as a coach you can’t really ask for too much more. Tonight, they gave a little bit more. They know what’s at stake, so tonight they came out and gave that extra push that we needed. And playing like that going into a game like Tuesday, it’ll help us out a little bit,” said Temple coach RaShonta LeBlanc, whose team dropped a 61-53 decision to Cove last month. “We’ve been preparing for it, so we just have to continue to stress the importance of it. But I think we’ve been preparing for something like this, knowing that it was coming. So, we just have to come in and lock in and go play.”
The Tem-Cats appeared locked in from the get-go Friday and, paced by Burleson’s seven points, they made six of their seven shots in the first quarter.
Temple, though, didn’t have much to show for its strong shooting start. With seven possessions undone by turnovers and the Pantherettes’ rebounding prowess, a Tem-Cats lead that reached as many as seven points was cut to one, 14-13, by the end of the opening 8 minutes.
Burleson finished with a game-high 19 points. Aaliyah Thomas was Temple’s second-leading scorer with six.
Jakoriah Long posted 12 points for Midway, which also got 10 points from Shamaryah Duncan and nine from Marlissa Watson.
“Temple fought hard. They are playing for their playoff lives right now. We knew it was going to be tough,” said Midway coach Ben Holder, who was encouraged by his squad’s liveliness on the offensive glass. “That’s been a struggle for us all year long, so I thought we did a much better job of going and finding the ball — seeing it and going to get it at its high point.”
Midway took its first lead, 15-14, on Long’s bucket 40 seconds into the second quarter. Long then pushed the Pantherettes in front 19-14 with a layup in transition before Paysee Crow’s layup snapped Temple’s nearly 5-minute scoring drought that began with 2:10 left in the first.
It was 21-16 after J’lynn Gus’ driving layup for Midway but Temple’s 6-2 burst to halftime that covered the final 4 minutes of the second and included baskets by Quinterria Russell and Burleson left the Tem-Cats down just 23-22 at the break.
Midway inflated its lead to 38-29 heading into a fourth quarter that went Temple’s way for 3 minutes.
Two points each by Russell, Aniah Hall and Burleson had the Tem-Cats within 38-35 with 5:50 to go, but the Pantherettes’ eight-point response over the next 2 minutes essentially wrapped up the road win.