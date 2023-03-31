HEWITT — In each of the previous two seasons, Belton experienced heartbreaking penalty-kick defeats to conclude its campaigns in the third round of the playoffs.
The Lady Tigers refused to let the trend continue Friday night as Makenna Morrow recorded goals within the first 4 minutes of each half, propelling Belton to a 3-0 victory against College Station A&M Consolidated in a Class 5A Region III quarterfinal at Panther Stadium.
Following the win that advanced the Lady Tigers into the regional tournament for the first time since 2010, Morrow said the accomplishment takes on added significance because of the pain of previous years.
“I didn’t want this to be my last game,” she said. “None of us wanted this to be it. We want to keep this team together for as long as we can, so we’ve learned from the losses that we’ve had. We had to learn and grow from them, and that is what allowed us to capitalize tonight.”
It did not take long for Belton (20-4-1) to create an advantage as Morrow’s 28-yard shot slipped into the bottom left corner of the goal just 3:14 into the match.
A&M Consolidated did not allow a goal during its previous 17 matches in a streak dating back to Jan. 14 — its last loss, which was a 2-0 defeat against Frisco Rock Hill.
Belton’s advantage held for the duration of the half, but A&M Consolidated produced a pair of close opportunities to score in the final minutes before the break, including when a header ricocheted off the crossbar following a corner kick.
At halftime, Belton had six shots on goal while A&M Consolidated (17-5-3) had just two attempts, with the first coming at the 6:25 mark.
The opening scenario replayed itself in the second half as Morrow posted her 55th goal of the season just 1:42 after intermission. A&M Consolidated senior goalkeeper Hailey Greer came out of the box but couldn’t corral the ball, leaving Morrow a free shot at an empty net.
Morrow also scored a goal in the first 2:02 of Tuesday’s 6-0 victory against Austin McCallum in the area round.
“It is just great that she is able to do that so early on in the game or the second half, because then we don’t have to stress too long,” Belton head coach Oscar Bersoza said. “I’d love to be able to get used to that, but I just can’t allow myself to expect it all the time. That definitely takes the pressure off of us, though.”
Senior Jareli Reyes added to the lead with less than 3 minutes remaining, taking a pass from Delaney Bouteller and redirecting it into the back of the net from about 10 yards out.
Belton’s path to its second state tournament berth in program history begins next Friday at Humble’s Turner Stadium, where the Lady Tigers will face Port Neches-Groves or Friendswood at 1 p.m. in a regional semifinal. The regional final is the following day.
“This has been four years in the making for this group,” Bersoza said. “We’ve been chipping away, and this was our last chance as a group to do it. That’s why this feels so good.
“We talk about getting paid all the time, and this is one of those moments when everything aligned. The girls worked hard and they got paid for their efforts. We’re going to enjoy this, but this is not the goal.”