BELTON — From a strong start to being challenged at the midway mark, the Academy Lady Bumblebees took everything the Troy Trojanettes threw at them.
A steady dose of Ellie Erwin on the inside and timely contributions from the outside propelled the Lady Bees to a 52-38 Class 3A area-round victory over the Trojanettes at Belton’s Tiger Gym on Thursday night.
Academy (26-7) advanced to the third round to face Fairfield on Tuesday. A site hasn’t been finalized but the contest is expected to be part of a doubleheader with the Academy boys, who also will play Fairfield in bi-district. Troy finished its season at 21-11.
Erwin, the Lady Bees’ talented senior low post, proved too much for the Trojanettes to contend with while pouring in 33 points.
“Our transition defense was good forcing them to set up a bunch in the halfcourt,” Academy coach Brian Pursche said. “We also transitioned well on offense, which allowed us to get some easy baskets.”
It appeared to be a runaway from the start as the Lady Bees scored the first 11 points of the game — eight from Erwin, plus a Hannah Garmon 3-pointer. Troy finally converted a bucket off a Graycee Mosley drive with 25 seconds left in the quarter, and the Trojanettes trailed by nine going into the second quarter.
Erwin tallied the Lady Bees’ first nine points of the second, but the Trojanettes began to find their footing. Kaycee Cavanaugh made a 3 and Mosley got inside for a basket.
Down 18-10, Troy’s Kylee Farmer produced a three-point play to start a 10-2 run, which included more points from Mosley and Cavanaugh to make it a 20-17 game with 3 minutes left in the half.
“We were starting to find our stride and get back in the game,” Troy coach Tucker Donohoe said. “We had had some open shots and were just caught with not having our feet set. Their defense played so good.”
A Rhea White 3-pointer and an Erwin bucket down the stretch gave Academy a 25-20 halftime advantage.
The second half started much like the first, and this time the Trojanettes didn’t seriously threaten the lead.
Academy opened the half on a 12-0 run with Peyton Conde, Erwin, Garmon and White all getting in the scoring column. Troy couldn’t get on the board until Cavanaugh converted a three-point play at the 3:28 mark. Mosley added a 3 and another Cavanaugh basket put Troy within nine, 37-28. Academy scored the final six points of the quarter to go up 43-28 heading into the final 8 minutes.
The Lady Bees led by as much as 20 points in the fourth quarter.
“We wanted to keep Mosley under wraps as much as we could,” Pursche said. “She’s a great player.”
Mosley, an all-state volleyball player, closed out her basketball career with a team-high 17 points followed by Cavanaugh with 16. White had nine for the Lady Bees, all on 3-pointers.
“We made it to the area round for the second straight year and last year was the first time we had in 19 years,” Donohoe said. “It was a good season. The girls started hitting their stride in the second half of district.”