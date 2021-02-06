JACKSON, Miss. — Showing the rust that comes from a 14-month hiatus between football games, Mary Hardin-Baylor didn’t fire on all cylinders but still had no trouble pulling away from Belhaven for a 41-0 victory in the season opener Saturday afternoon.
Playing a contest for the first time since Dec. 7, 2019, the Crusaders began the five-game American Southwest Conference spring schedule with a performance that was uneven by their standards but too much to handle for the Blazers.
“The first thing I said to the guys afterward was congratulations on winning but we have an incredible amount of work to do and improvement to make,” UMHB head coach Pete Fredenburg said. “You have to realize the standard is high. If you’re not able to take criticism that will help you get better, our team will have a hard time improving.”
Making his first college start, sophomore quarterback Tommy Bowden ran for two touchdowns and threw for one.
His 38-yard scoring scamper made it 7-0 midway through the first quarter. Junior linebacker Glenn Thornton pounced on a Belhaven fumble in the end zone for UMHB’s 14-0 lead late in the opening period, and Bowden’s 21-yard TD pass to Kadarius Daniels stretched it to 20-0 only 4½ minutes into the second.
Senior safety Jefferson Fritz snared his 20th career interception 7 minutes later to set up Daniels’ 15-yard scoring run on a reverse to make it 27-0, and the Crusaders defense stopped the Blazers on an untimed down from the UMHB 2-yard line to end the half.
“When you see the production Jefferson Fritz gave us when we moved him around and moved him closer to the ball, it makes a big difference,” Fredenburg said.
Bowden broke loose for a 42-yard scoring sprint late in the third, and Brenton Martin hauled in a 35-yard TD throw from backup quarterback Kyle King about 5½ minutes into the fourth to cap the outcome.
“Our passing game didn’t look very good to me. That’s going to be a big effort to get better,” Fredenburg said. “(Bowden) can run so well, but he has to make sure he doesn’t rely on that all the time.”
Belhaven didn’t pick up its initial first down until the 9:30 mark of the second quarter and rarely threatened a UMHB defense that tweaked its philosophy since a quarterfinal playoff loss to Wisconsin-Whitewater 14 months ago ended the Crusaders’ bid to reach the national championship game for a fourth straight season.
Fredenburg said he liked what he saw at times from his defense and offense but believes there’s much work to be done over the next two weeks before UMHB hosts Louisiana College on Feb. 20.
“More than anything, the big thing this team has to embrace is working to get better and taking responsibility for one’s mistakes and errors,” he said.
NOTE: Because of technical difficulties, Belhaven did not provide final statistics.