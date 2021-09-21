After spending the first month of the season at home, Temple packs up the essentials and hits the road this week for its first away game that also happens to be the District 12-6A opener.
A firm believer in the importance of routine, Wildcats head coach Scott Stewart would’ve preferred an excursion dress rehearsal, so to speak, prior to Friday night’s tilt against Bryan at Merrill Green Stadium. But since Temple’s final non-district tuneup versus Hutto two weeks ago was switched from away to Wildcat Stadium because the Hippos’ field renovations weren’t completed, the Wildcats’ jaunt to College Station for a scrimmage in the middle of August will have to suffice as Travel 101.
For Stewart, it’s not ideal. The task at hand, though, remains the same for the defending league champions.
“I like practicing everything. The concern, or at least the acknowledgement, is this is the first road trip. We were fortunate to go to a scrimmage, which we replicated as much as we could foresee. So, it’s not like they haven’t been on the bus,” Stewart said. “But, again, you just have to go play. Their field is the exact same size as the field out there, so we have to do as much as possible to forge any distractions.”
Temple was 3-0 in district road games last season, handily beating Copperas Cove 55-21, rallying from 20-0 to edge Harker Heights 38-36 and outlasting Killeen Shoemaker 27-24 to clinch the 12-6A championship. The Wildcats’ other away contests this season are against Killeen Ellison, Belton and Killeen.
“You’ve got to be ready to face an onslaught when you play somebody at (their) home,” Stewart said.
A bit on Bryan
The Vikings are 0-3 entering Friday’s game after losses to Lucas Lovejoy (44-14), The Woodlands College Park (24-14) and Brenham (29-14).
Starting quarterback Malcom Gooden — a junior who was 10-of-19 for 79 yards and a touchdown in Temple’s 44-7 victory a year ago — is out for the season after breaking his right leg in Bryan’s opener. The Vikings also were without head coach Ross Rogers for the first two games as the longtime coach dealt with a COVID-19 diagnosis. Rogers returned to the sideline when Bryan played Brenham.
Since Gooden’s injury, junior Karson Dillard has taken over at QB, completing 14 of 50 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns. Isaiah Nutall is Bryan’s leading rusher with 134 yards on 40 carries, and Du’Wayne Paulhill averages 5 yards per carry.
Paulhill also starts at safety, and he and linebacker Nic Caraway lead a Bryan defense that yields 32 points per game but caught Stewart’s attention because of its penchant for swarming the football.
“They pin their ears back and come on with it,” Stewart said. “They are still going to be a run-first team, a ball-control team and let their defense eat, and keep it a low-scoring game to give themselves a chance. They aren’t trying to trick you. They are trying to hit you in the mouth.”
Temple’s the topic
The Wildcats (1-2) broke into the win column two weeks ago against Hutto, 60-53 — a result skewed some because of the Hippos’ 32-point fourth quarter outburst versus Temple’s reserves. Regardless of the final score, the victory’s timing couldn’t have been better after a pair of losses in which the Wildcats were outscored by a combined 81-27.
With the productive and positive conclusion to its non-district slate in mind, Stewart and Co. used last week’s open date to reassess, recalibrate, refocus, re-commit and to reiterate the necessities now that the nitty-gritty of 12-6A has arrived.
“Last week and Monday were all toward Week 11, every step, every rep in the weight room, on the practice field and in film. Everything is trying to get yourself a little bit closer. We can only go 1-0 this week or we can go 0-1. We can’t lock down a playoff berth, but you can get closer than you were or further away. So that finality has to be the urgency that we focus on. Taking stuff for granted once you get into district play is not a very good plan,” Stewart said. “We have to do what we do at a very high level.”
Keys to the game
“We’re going to have to be very physical up front and have to try to take some shots. What it looks like is they are going to make the quarterback beat them and try to stop the run, and they do a good job doing it,” Stewart said. “We are going to have to play really, really sound defense. Everybody is 0-0. This is a very dangerous team. They are really good on defense. And I will tell you this, Ross Rogers is as good as anybody in the state when it comes to getting his kids to do what he wants them to do, and you give a guy like that an off week, there’s no telling what we’ll see. You just have to be ready, weather the storm and don’t put yourself in a bad position.”
Numbers
Running back Samai Howard, a senior and the reigning 12-6A most valuable player, is averaging 6.4 yards per carry, totaling 375 yards on the ground (125 per outing) through three games.
Sophomore quarterback Reese Rumfield is coming off his best start to date in his young career and now has completed 24 of 55 passes for 395 yards, with five touchdowns and two interceptions.
Senior wide receiver Devan Williams is tied with Howard with a team-high six catches and leads all with 177 yards and three TDs receiving.
Junior linebacker Taurean York has a team-leading 39 tackles to go with three forced fumbles.
Of note
The last time Temple played Bryan at Merrill Green Stadium was Nov. 4, 2016 when the Wildcats defeated the Vikings 37-34 to lock up a No. 1 seed in the Class 5A Division I playoffs, which eventually culminated with Temple’s appearance in the state championship game.