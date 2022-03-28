It was another successful afternoon filled with good times and good golf Sunday, when 89 golfers teed it up at Wildflower Country Club for the 26th edition of the Craig Bukosky Junior Golf Open.
Pushed back six months for logistical reasons brought on by the pandemic, the event — founded by Mike Bukosky and his wife in honor of their son, Craig, who died in 1995 when he was 11 years old after a battle with leukemia — went off without a hitch in warm spring weather.
With two new age groups — 19-22 and 5-6 — added for this year’s tournament, there were 13 champions crowned Sunday.
Chandler Cooke was the overall winner on the boys side after topping the 16-18 age group with a round of 74, and Trey Archer won the newly formed 19-22 age division after posting a 75.
Other winners in the boys competition were James Bond (14-15) with a 76, Nicholas Anderson (12-13) with an 86, McCoy Goray (10-11) with a 57, Hayes Pethtel (7-9) with a 43, and Diego Bergman (5-6) with a 31.
Jinadatha Ana was champion of the girls 16-18 age group after turning in a 62.
The other winners on the girls side were Jacklyn Munoz (14-15) with a 110, Carly Marshall (12-13) with a 76, Colleen Dewbre (10-11) with a 44, Meredith Steenson (7-9) with a 56, and Ella Cepeda (5-6) with a 36.
The tournament has long been a must-play event for junior golfers, all of whom receive a meal and a loaded gift bag.
All proceeds — which have reached more than $40,000 since the tournament’s inception — go to programs within Ralph Wilson Youth Club.