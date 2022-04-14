A pair of lefties kept Thursday’s battle for first place between Lake Belton and Taylor tight, but only one team ended up on the right side of the result at Bronco Park.
Broncos starting pitcher Logan Flores and the Ducks’ Chris Perez limited offensive production and worked out of jams as District 19-4A’s top two teams squared off for a third time this season. Finally, though, the big hits arrived, and they belonged to Lake Belton.
Tied at 1 in the sixth inning, Clint Beck and Connor Bartz delivered RBI singles, and the Broncos outdueled the Ducks 3-1 to take over sole possession of first place.
“We wanted to beat them,” said Flores, who allowed seven hits, just the one run, and struck out six in the complete-game win. “Last year, they took two from us. This year, we didn’t want it to happen again.”
It was reigning league champion Lake Belton’s eighth straight win overall and second in a row this week over the Ducks (15-8, 8-3), who had a nine-game winning streak before an 11-8 loss to the Broncos (16-7, 9-2) on Tuesday.
Taylor won the first meeting this season 4-0 on March 18 when Perez struck out 12. He fanned five on Thursday but also hit four batters and surrendered five hits.
“We had five different guys in the lineup this time and had some better at-bats,” Lake Belton head coach Cory Beckham said.
Malaki McGehee opened the tide-turning sixth with a double down the left-field line, and he advanced to third on a bunt by pinch hitter Joseph Higgins. Beck stepped in and singled up the middle through the Ducks’ drawn-in infield to chase in McGehee for the Broncos’ 2-1 lead.
“I’m going to tell you, that big hit by Clint Beck, there’s a story behind that,” a grinning Beckham said. “There are many times I would’ve bunted in that situation. But, luckily, he hasn’t been a good bunter all year and has shown me that. So, I’m like, ‘We’re hitting away.’ And he hit away.”
Bartz continued that trend two batters later, driving in courtesy runner Cameron Bartz to make it 3-1.
Connor Bartz, who made a backhanded stop at shortstop and threw to first for the final out of the top of the sixth to strand a runner at third, finished 3-for-4 with two doubles.
“We had a couple opportunities early and didn’t come up with the big hit. They did, too,” said Beckham, referring to the teams’ combined 15 runners left on base. “Sometimes in close games like that, it’s a big hit or a big play in your favor or not in your favor.”
Flores walked the first batter in the seventh but shook that off to retire the next three to seal the win.
“That sets us up pretty good,” Beckham said. “We still have to win three out of four against Jarrell and Burnet, and then we can get ourselves a district championship. That’s the goal.”
Neither team capitalized on leadoff doubles in the opening frame, and it remained scoreless into the bottom of the third.
That’s when Bartz, who doubled down the right-field line in the first, pulled a one-out double to left to get Lake Belton moving. After an error allowed Brandon Bell to reach and Mason Gerrard was hit by a pitch, Bartz scored on a wild pitch to make it 1-0.
Following his strikeout of Connor Crews, Perez beaned Ty Jackson to load the bases again. But Perez got McGehee looking at strike three to end the threat with minimal damage.
The Ducks responded in a hurry, using three straight singles by Cohen Tyree, Perez and Matthew Aplin (3-for-3) to load the bases with no outs in the top of the fourth. Flores induced a shallow pop up for one out, but Aiden Aguero’s fly ball to center was deep enough to allow Tyree to tag up and score from third to tie it at 1.
The bags were packed once more after Flores walked Jacob Turner, but Jake Jansky’s ground out got the Broncos out of the inning.
It stayed tied until the sixth.
Lake Belton is back in action Tuesday at home against Jarrell. The Ducks next are at Burnet.