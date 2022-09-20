LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY — Madi Warren said she and her fellow hitters have concentrated between matches on their chemistry with Academy setters Rhea White and Peyton Bush, fine-tuning the timing and touch to produce top-notch kills.
Practice appeared to make perfect Tuesday night.
Warren delivered 14 kills, Payten Conde added 13 and White and Bush combined for 43 assists during the Lady Bees’ 25-20, 25-9, 25-16 sweep of Rogers at The Hive that kept Academy in the middle of the tightly contested pack that is District 19-3A volleyball.
“We’ve been really working on the connections in practice a lot, running different plays and getting on a roll,” Warren said.
Academy (17-12, 2-2) used set-turning runs to roll through its latest test, a Rogers team (16-8, 0-4) that doesn’t easily back down from a challenge.
“I feel like we fight really hard when we do fight,” Lady Eagles coach Stacy Andel said. “I just tell the girls to continue to fight. It doesn’t matter who’s in the front row. We just have to get out there and play our best game. That’s all we can do is play our best.”
Warren had four kills in a six-point span of Game 1 when Academy closed the set by recording seven of the final nine points. Conde had three kills early in Game 2 then had two more during a Lady Bees 8-0 run — spurred also in part by Gillian Kurtin at the service line — that essentially put that set in the host’s corner.
Warren was back at it in the third, landing four straight kills in a 5-0 spurt that gave Academy a double-digit lead.
“Goodness gracious,” Academy coach Allison Waits said of the tandem. “Those two are phenomenal players. They are great vocal leaders. They’re competitors. They play a high level of game. They’re coachable.”
Academy’s point production was supplemented by Erinn Bestick’s seven kills and four each from Yasmine Traore and Grace Schneider.
Bailey Krcha had four kills, and Ella Washam and Katie Kosel chipped in three apiece for the Lady Eagles, who were up 4-0 in Game 1 — which also was tied 18-all — and had Game 3 knotted at 8.
The Lady Bees, though, had a string of points cued up and ready on a regular basis.
“Getting on a run, that definitely builds the confidence and chemistry and gets us in our groove,” Warren said.
Academy didn’t lead the opening set until Traore’s kill made it 14-13, and the Lady Bees weren’t ahead more than three until Warren’s kill for 23-19 during their set-closing burst.
After setting the tone with its 8-0 run to push the advantage to 14-4 in Game 2, Academy sewed up the 2-0 match cushion with six consecutive points all with successful attacks — one each from White and Traore and two each from Conde and Bestick.
“I mean I think the thing that changed each game is Academy has a lot of really strong, strong hitters at the net,” Andel said. “It helps when we get a block or slow the ball down. When we can’t do that, it’s hard to get the ball up.”
A back-and-forth third gave way to another surge from the Lady Bees, who scored seven in a row for a 14-8 lead and grabbed five of the next six to make it 19-9 and all but secure the sweep.
“Rogers is a scrappy team and our girls, they can get frustrated when they’re putting in the big hits and they’re getting dug. But, it’s a mental toughness thing to continue to put in good, aggressive balls and not get down, and I think that’s what set us apart,” Waits said.
“There’s a sense of pressure to that match and we handled it exactly how we needed to. We played at the level we were supposed to play at. We followed the scouting report and the game plan that we needed to follow. Everything we prepared for in practice, we came out and executed on the court. And I’m so proud of them for that.”
The Lady Bees close out the week with a home match against Cameron Yoe, which entered the week tied for first with Lorena. Rogers hosts Lexington.