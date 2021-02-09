In a season that has been spent laying the groundwork for the future, success in the present was happily welcomed at Lake Belton on Tuesday night.
Leonard King hit three of four crucial free throws with 41 seconds remaining to put the Broncos on top for good in a 43-41 victory over Georgetown Gateway, marking the first-year program’s first District 19-4A win of the year and in school history.
“All season, these guys have competed and we had a chance for a one-possession game to be in it,” Lake Belton coach Zane Johnston said. “They are tired of the talk (about the future). They’re young and they’ve been in a lot of games. It’s good for them to win one.”
Neither team led by more than four points in the second half, and the Broncos (8-18, 1-8) prevailed by going on an 8-2 run in the final 4:20 while shutting out the Gators (16-8, 4-5) over the last 3 minutes.
Javeon Wilcox brought Lake Belton within 41-40 with a jump hook with 1:16 to play.
The turning point came when King was fouled on a driving layup by Gateway’s Bradyn Cox, who subsequently received a technical foul that gave King four free throws. He connected on three of them to give the Broncos a 43-41 advantage.
“Leonard hadn’t had a good shooting night, but he stepped up when he needed to,” Johnston said.
The Broncos had been just 4-of-11 from the stripe prior to King’s attempts.
Gateway had opportunities late to tie or take the lead. Lake Belton’s defense stiffened and didn’t allow the Gators a clear look, and Reid Route’s prayer at the buzzer bounced harmlessly off the rim.
“I’m proud of our defense there,” Johnston said. “The best shot they got off was from half-court.”
Lake Belton opened the game on a 7-2 run with points from four players — King, Chris Jarrett, Easton Hammond and Peanut Brazzle — before cooling off and settling for a 9-8 lead at quarter’s end.
A second-quarter spurt led by Asher Eddins gave the Gators the biggest lead of the game at 20-13 with 3 minutes left in the half. The Broncos kept the Gators off the scoreboard the rest of the half and closed it with a 6-0 run with buckets from Micah Hudson and David Kahn to cut Lake Belton’s deficit to 20-19 by halftime.
The teams traded buckets for much of the third quarter, and the Gators clung to a 33-30 lead heading into the final 8 minutes.
Kahn paced the Broncos with 14 points. Eddins led all scorers with 17.
“This is the first game where we’ve not been beaten by one (bad) quarter,” said Johnston, whose team closes the season Saturday at home against Jarrell. “So many games we’re in it, but one quarter loses it for us. We’ve had some adversity but we’ve never quit.”