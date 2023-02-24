BASKETBALL
BOYS
Palmer 55, Academy 52
Palmer 6 17 15 17 — 55
Academy 20 13 14 5 — 52
Palmer (28-4) — C.Cisneros 18, E.Cisneros 8, Medina 8, Lopez 8, Meacham 5, Langthorn 5, Baxter 3.
Academy (25-10) — Brazeal 19, Chase 11, Col.Shackelford 10, Coo.Shackelford 8, Clark 2, Wille 2.
Playoffs
AREA
Class 5A
Pflugerville Connally 57, Belton 47
Class 4A
Houston Washington 92, Gatesville 51
Class 3A
Palmer 55, Academy 52
Class 2A
Grapeland 73, Rosebud-Lott 44
SOCCER
BOYS
Friday’s Scores
Temple 2, Hewitt Midway 0
Waco 3, Belton 2
GIRLS
Friday’s Scores
Belton 7, Waco 0
BASEBALL
COLLEGE
American Southwest Conference
Concordia Texas 4,
Mary Hardin-Baylor 2
UMHB 000 000 002 — 2 9 2
Concordia 000 400 00X — 4 10 1
Acierni, Palczewski (8) and Sammons. Franz, Staedtler (6), Hibbetts (9), Kelley (9) and Sanchez. W—Franz (2-1). L—Acierni (0-1). SV—Kelley (2). 2B—M: deBerardinis, Jones, McCall, Grosz; C: Morrow, Gomez.
Records — Mary Hardin-Baylor (0-1); Concordia Texas (5-3, 1-0).
HIGH SCHOOL
Pflugerville tournament
Temple 5, Dallas Jesuit 3
Jesuit 100 001 1 — 3 8 2
Temple 400 010 X — 5 8 0
W—Hickman. 2B—T: Martinez.
Records — Temple 2-1.
Bryan tournament
Lake Belton 8, Bryan 0 (6)
Bryan 000 000 — 0 4 5
Lake Belton 331 01X — 8 6 0
W—Stanford. 3B—B: Ines. 2B—B: Dorris; L: Brazzle, Flanagan.
Records — Lake Belton 2-1.
Salado tournament
Salado 5, Lampasas 2 (6)
Lampasas 000 011 — 2 9 2
Salado 400 100 — 5 6 2
Andersen and Calderon. Baird, Stump (6) and Amann. W—Baird. L—Andersen. 3B—S: Bird. 2B—L: Maldonado, Posten, Smith, Wright; S: Naegele, Amann.
Records — Salado 2-1.
Jarrell 7, Lampasas 2 (6)
Jarrell 101 302 — 7 5 2
Lampasas 100 100 — 2 6 2
Lopez and Guerrero. Wright, Sanchez (4) and Calderon. W—Lopez. L—Wright. 3B—J: Kammlah, Dotson; L: Rodriguez.
Records — Jarrell 1-1.
Rosebud-Lott tournament
Academy 13, Groesbeck 0
Academy 105 010 6 — 13 9 0
Groesbeck 000 000 0 — 0 1 4
W—Lawton. L—Luna. 2B—A: Hoffman 2, Lawton, Smith.
Records — Academy 4-0.
Austin Brentwood Christian tournament
Austin St. Stephen’s 9, Holland 4 (5)
Holland 103 00 — 4 4 4
Stephen’s 520 2X — 9 8 2
L—Michalek. 3B—H: Johnson.
Records — Holland 1-3.
Ferris tournament
Rogers 10, Blooming Grove 0 (5)
B. Grove 000 00 — 0 1 0
Rogers 003 07 — 10 11 0
W—Valerio. L—Trull. 3B—R: R.Hoelscher. 2B—R: Sisneroz 2, Landeros, Cook, R.Hoelscher, Stephens.
Records — Rogers 2-0.
Rogers 10, Clifton 0 (5)
Clifton 000 00 — 0 3 0
Rogers 080 2X — 10 9 1
W—Aguillon. L—Rodriguez. 3B—R: R.Hoelscher. 2B—R: Sisneroz, Stephens.
Records — Rogers 3-0.
Friday’s other scores
Temple 14, Pflugerville Connally 1
Leander 12, Belton 2
Leander Glenn 4, Belton 1
Cameron Yoe 3, Llano 2
Troy 11, Gatesville 1
Late Thursday
Pflugerville tournament
Temple 12, Pflugerville 7 (5)
Temple 206 31 — 12 11 0
Pflugerville 042 01 — 7 8 5
3B—T: Martinez. 2B—T: Paulsen, Madsen, Machuca.
Records — Temple 1-1.
Thursday’s other late scores
Austin Bowie 3, Belton 1
Belton 11, Pflugerville Hendrickson 6
Troy 12, Killeen 5
Georgetown Gateway 9, Troy 8
Granger 3, Elgin JV 2
Austin Johnson JV 13, Granger 1
Rosebud-Lott 12, Manor New Tech 1
SOFTBALL
COLLEGE
Late Thursday
Mary Hardin-Baylor 5, Southwestern 3
UMHB 100 202 0 — 5 13 1
SW 000 000 3 — 3 6 2
Flores and Skinner. Vela, Aga (5), Arrington (6) and Alexander. W—Flores (2-1). L—Vela (1-4). 2B—M: Wright, Crofut; S: Aldrete, Otto.
Records — Mary Hardin-Baylor 2-1; Southwestern 2-9.
HIGH SCHOOL
Round Rock tournament
Lake Belton 7, San Antonio Madison 2 (6)
Lake Belton 050 011 — 7 11 0
Madison 000 002 — 2 6 3
W—S.Schultz. HR—L: Hoffman, C.Schultz.
Records — Lake Belton 9-1.
Elgin 5, Lake Belton 4
Lake Belton 000 101 2 — 4 12 4
Elgin 100 000 4 — 5 4 5
W—Altmiller. L—Fredrick. 3B—L: S.Schultz, C.Schultz. 2B—L: Ortiz, S.Schultz; E: Galindo, Davis.
Records — Lake Belton 9-2.
Friday’s scores
Troy 17, Moody 0
Troy 19, Gatesville 2
Thursday’s late scores
El Paso Socorro 4, Temple 0
McKinney 8, Belton 5
Garland Sachse 9, Belton 8