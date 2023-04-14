Temple-Heights softball

Temple’s Brooke Knox tags out Harker Heights’ Mackenzie Uschan at third base in the Tem-Cats’ 6-5 loss Friday night.

 Ray Swindle/Special to the Telegram

Ally King and Gabrielle Simmons had two-RBI singles in the top of the seventh inning, and Harker Heights rallied from a four-run deficit in its last at-bat to stun Temple, 6-5, and spoil the Tem-Cats’ District 12-6A home finale Friday night.

