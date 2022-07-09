It’s impossible to quantify the most rabid fan of a particular school or team even more so than it might be to choose a greatest athlete.
It’s far too subjective a task.
But to have called Pinkie Downs one of the most ardent Texas A&M Aggies fans to have ever lived wouldn’t be hyperbolic.
Pinckney Lovick Downs’ legacy at Texas A&M is on display with each Gig ’Em “Thumbs Up” hand signal an Aggie displays.
Last week, this space was devoted to Glenn Dippel, a Temple resident since 1975 who originated Texas Tech’s “Guns Up” gesture in 1971. More than 40 years prior to that, though, Downs, a Temple native, was credited as the creator of the Aggies’ “Thumbs Up” signal and the first such hand signal in the old Southwest Conference pre-dating Texas’ Hook ’Em Horns by a quarter-century.
Born to Flavius and Tabby Downs in Temple on Feb. 26, 1884, Pinkie determined he would go to Texas A&M —then and long after an all-male military school — from the time he was 12. Pinkie’s namesake uncle, a colonel, was part of A&M’s first graduation class in 1879 and Pinkie later tacked on “junior” to his title.
Pinkie graduated from Temple High in 1902, that same fall entered Texas A&M and graduated four years later. He served as an athletic business manager and assistant to the director of publicity.
After graduation, Downs returned to Temple and poured himself into civic affairs. In 1916 he became the first president of what now is known as the Temple Lions Club. That same year he married the love of his life, Adelaide Beatrice “Bea” Childers, who grew up in a home just a couple of blocks from the Downs’ family. Since she was 12, Bea longed to marry Pinkie and she did so.
But while Pinkie and Bea — who later had a daughter, Grey — loved their hometown and were committed to it, much of Pinkie’s heart was in College Station with Texas A&M and its athletic programs. They often made the trek to Brazos County, which took much longer in the first half of the 20th century, to cheer on the Aggies.
On one such occasion in October of 1930, Pinkie, then a member of the A&M board of regents, spoke to Aggies at their yell practice before playing bitter rival Texas Christian University. The date of Oct. 25 is typically given, but records show that the game was on Oct. 18. TCU was then a powerhouse led by coach Francis Schmidt while former TCU coach Madison Bell was attempting to turn around the Aggies program.
In his rallying speech, the ever-enthusiastic skinny little man with a beak nose and pointed chin asked his fellow Aggies what their team would do to the Frogs. He answered his own question by making a fist and putting up his thumb and said “Gig ’Em Aggies.” The term was derived from a method of hunting frogs with a pronged spear known as a gig.
As it turned out, the rallying cry wasn’t enough to take down the powerful Frogs, but it was close. The Aggies fell 3-0. Still, the gesture and phrase caught on. There is evidence that it existed in forms prior to that famous yell practice, but it was Pinkie’s colorful presentation that galvanized the Aggies faithful then and for the 92 years since.
Pinkie and Bea remained in Temple for a time while he worked for the First National Bank of Temple where he was an officer and director for 27 years. Once Pinkie acquired the wealth he needed for the rest of his life, they moved to Bryan to be close to his beloved alma mater. Throughout the 1950s and into the ’60s, Pinkie was the goodwill ambassador of the school for an annual salary of one dollar. He was a fixture on campus — something of a one-man welcoming committee — and at yell practice, often providing a fable and a prediction of what the Aggies would do to that week’s opponent.
Pinkie kept his ties to Temple strong, though. Each fall he hosted a bus load of patients from the local Veteran’s Hospital for an Aggies football game. He also annually sent 4,000 apples and oranges to those patients at Christmas.
Until his death in 1967 at age 83, Pinkie was steadfast in his devotion to Bea and Texas A&M. His popularity never wavered and neither has the enthusiasm he instilled in Aggies generations later.