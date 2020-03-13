The jolt felt across the world and national sporting landscape because of concern over COVID-19 continued to trickle down to the local level Friday.
The University Interscholastic League, which governs Texas public school athletics and other extracurricular activities, suspended all UIL-sanctioned contests from March 16-29. For now, teams can resume competition March 30. The announcement arrived about 24 hours after the UIL postponed the boys basketball state tournament in San Antonio.
“We are urging our member schools and their communities to stay vigilant and take every possible precaution to remain safe and healthy,” Dr. Charles Breithaupt, the UIL Executive Director, said. “We understand there is a lot of uncertainty during this unprecedented time. Please know UIL leadership is working diligently to adjust to this rapidly evolving situation and will share updates as soon as possible.”
Prior to the UIL’s decision, health concerns already had started to alter high school events involving local teams. The remainder of the Drew Medford Memorial Baseball Classic in Ft. Worth, in which the Temple baseball team was playing, was canceled after Thursday’s games. Belton’s play in the Jay Higgins Classic baseball tournament in Richardson also was short-lived. The Tigers played twice Thursday before the remainder of the event was canceled.
As for what’s next for Temple and Belton athletics, Belton athletic director Sam Skidmore said Friday afternoon that District 12-6A’s Executive Committee was scheduled to hold a conference call over the weekend to determine a course of action. District 12-6A includes teams from Temple, Belton, Copperas Cove, Waco, Hewitt Midway and Killeen ISD schools.
By late Friday afternoon, the UIL already had made some adjustments to its athletic schedule. The most significant changes were made in boys and girls soccer, which were to begin the bi-district playoff round March 26-28. District certification now is scheduled for April 11, the playoffs will start April 14 and the state tournament now will be held April 29-May 2.
District certification for golf and tennis also were changed to April 14 and April 18, respectively, though that will not affect those playoff schedules.
No changes were made to baseball, softball, and track and field.
On Thursday, the Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball team had its season abruptly ended when the NCAA canceled all of its championship events for the remainder of the academic year. The Lady Crusaders were in Massachusetts preparing for a third-round game in the Division III tournament when they got the news.
A day later, the American Southwest Conference — of which UMHB’s athletic teams are members — announced it has canceled all of the league’s spring competitions and championships. The ASC left it up to each member institution to decide whether to take part in non-conference competition and practices as well as spring football drills.
As of late Friday afternoon, UMHB had not reached a decision on those issues.
The NCAA Division III Administrative Committee granted an additional season/semester of eligibility for student-athletes competing in spring sports.
Meanwhile, the NJCAA on Friday suspended all athletic activity until at least April 3 because of concerns over COVID-19.
The decision affects Temple College baseball and softball teams, which both had games planned for this weekend.
TC’s baseball team was scheduled to play a doubleheader at McLennan on Friday, and the softball team was to host Vernon. Both were canceled because of the decision.
The NJCAA, which on Thursday postponed national championship events for the upcoming DI and DII men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, held a conference call Friday afternoon informing schools of the decision.
Temple College athletic director Craig McMurtry said he will evaluate how to proceed after the he meets with Dr. Christy Ponce, the school's president. McMurtry said if the college decides to teach classes remotely, it could create issues he would need to clarify with the president and human resources department.
For now, McMurtry said the school’s baseball and softball teams plan to continue playing when they can, provided they get approval from the president and possibly the board of regents.
Temple College gave its athletes the rest of the weekend off, and McMurtry said they would meet with them at some point next week “to see where we are at.”
“If they are going to allow us to play, we still have to come up with a schedule and get games in by the first of May,” he said. “That’s another issue we have to take up. And some schools still may cancel their season. Right now, everything is in limbo. It’s not just a day-to-day thing. It’s an hour-to-hour thing.”