Rogers-Teague softball

Rogers’ Rian Charanza connects during the Lady Eagles’ 6-3 victory over Teague in a Class 3A bi-district game Thursday in Axtell.

 Ray Swindle/Special to the Telegram

AXTELL — Naturally, the pressure ramps up any time there’s a single-elimination scenario. Win or go home doesn’t leave much wriggle room.

jweaver@tdtnews.com