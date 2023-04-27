AXTELL — Naturally, the pressure ramps up any time there’s a single-elimination scenario. Win or go home doesn’t leave much wriggle room.
The Rogers Lady Eagles met the stakes head on and shoved them aside in thrilling fashion Thursday night.
Down three runs and with the outs to catch up running out, Rogers dialed up a four-run rally in the bottom of the fifth inning that was highlighted by Rian Charanza’s bases-clearing double that hugged the line in left field, and the Lady Eagles soared into the second round of the playoffs with a 6-3 victory over Teague in a Class 3A bi-district one-game showdown at Lady Longhorns Field.
“These kids step up in big moments,” Rogers coach Kristie Waits said. “This was a big moment and they did what they do best — step up.”
The Lady Eagles (21-7) stepped up to the plate in the fifth with just two hits against pitcher Kaylee Cuevas of Teague (22-9-1). The Lady Lions righty quickly recorded a pair of outs in the frame before Kristal Gonzales turned the contest on its head with the quietest base hit of the night.
“We just had to trust the process, see pitches and get used to it. All we needed was that one person to get on base, to be that spark, and it just kind of exploded after that,” Waits said. “Put it in play, something is going to happen.”
Isn’t that the truth?
Gonzales’ blooper bounced just behind the pitcher’s circle where the ball spun backward and far enough away from Cuevas to allow Gonzales to beat out an infield single. Soon enough, the Lady Eagles truly were in business against the second seed from District 20-3A.
Ky-Li Alonzo drew a walk, and she and courtesy runner Cruz Avila moved up a base on an unsuccessful pickoff attempt. Kyra Yates followed with an RBI single to make it 3-1, and Raeley Sebek walked ahead of Charanza’s clutch at-bat that pushed the Lady Eagles in front to stay.
“I knew I just needed to hit the ball,” said Charanza, who bats left-handed. “I never hit that way and I finally did. It was kind of exciting.”
With the momentum in hand, Rogers — the third seed from stacked 19-3A — tacked on two more in the sixth on RBI singles from Alonzo and Yates. Nicole Mucha then calmly retired the side in the seventh to wrap up her complete-game win and send the Lady Eagles into the area round against either Grandview or Eustace next week.
“I have a lot of confidence in my team because I know my team,” said Mucha, who scattered seven hits across seven innings, only running into serious trouble in Teague’s three-run fourth. “Once we get into the game, we are all in it together and we are comfortable.”
Yates finished 2-for-3, and Cheyenne Montalbo, Ariela Gutierrez and Mucha had one hit apiece for Rogers.
Delainey Long was 2-for-3 and Reese Stacks 2-for-4 for the Lady Lions, who left nine runners on base but went ahead in the fourth using Denham Hunt’s RBI sacrifice fly, Cate Satterwhite’s run-scoring double and a Rogers error.
“We had that one bad inning but I was so proud of them for shaking it off and not staying in that rut,” Waits said. “They kept battling and really came through tonight.”