BELTON — Nijyl McLeod has lived in Belton for less than two years, but he understands the significance of the Tigers’ regular-season finale against Waco University tonight.
The last time the Tigers won a district championship was in 2009, when they shared the District 12-5A crown with College Station A&M Consolidated but earned the top playoff seed because of their 28-0 victory over Consol.
A similar scenario could play out tonight at Waco ISD Stadium.
While a win gives Belton (7-2, 5-0) sole possession of the District 11-5A-II title, a loss would drop the Tigers into a tie with the Trojans (5-4, 4-1) and possibly Elgin (7-2, 4-1) as well, forcing all three to split the championship.
McLeod wants to ensure that Belton is the sole owner of the league title, and the move-in from Kansas City, Mo., is not motivated by personal gain.
“This has not happened in a long time at Belton,” McLeod said. “We want to claim that title for Belton, and I’m not referring to the football team. We want this for the community.”
He approaches his role on the team in the same unselfish manner.
Although the senior fullback, who is in his first and only season on the varsity roster, is responsible for helping standout running backs Shaun Snapp, LJ Underwood and Jay Burrola produce impressive performances, McLeod’s contributions are often under-appreciated.
After a slow start, Belton’s rushing game has manufactured momentum throughout the season behind the blocking of McLeod and the offensive line. The Tigers produced more than 300 yards rushing during each of their previous two games in which they totaled 11 touchdown runs.
McLeod can take credit for just a single carry during the span, but he knows his contributions aren’t measured solely by his rushing statistics.
“As long as the coaches see that I’m putting hard work in, that is all that matters,” he said. “If my efforts are showing up on the field and I’m helping the run game and the team, that’s all I care about.
“I don’t care about stats. It is all about what is happening on the field.”
Last week, McLeod took full advantage of a rare opportunity to create some highlights.
En route to a 63-6 victory against visiting Killeen Chaparral, McLeod accounted for 42 yards by taking a pass 36 yards before running 6 yards into the end zone on the play, extending the Tigers’ lead to 49-0 early in the third quarter.
It was a special moment for him.
“The happy emotions were just off the roof,” McLeod said. “That was my first touchdown since my freshman year. Then, when I was on junior varsity here, I played defense so I never had the opportunity to score. So, that was basically my first touchdown, and it was awesome.”
More scoring opportunities could be on the horizon as Belton begins its second consecutive playoff appearance next week, and the Tigers intend to start their run as undisputed district champions.
No matter what the conclusion of his high school career entails, though, McLeod is simply thankful to experience the fabled Friday night lights in a town to which he feels connected.
“It has been just great here,” he said. “This is real football. I love the physicality. I love the teamwork, and I just love everything that is Texas football. And I love that it is happening right here in Belton.”